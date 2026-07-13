Actor Ramandeep Yadav has completed shooting for his next project, an upcoming horror comedy series set to premiere on JioHotstar, following the response to his performance in Raakh. Details about his character and the storyline are being kept under wraps, with the series marking a shift for the actor from the intense, dramatic tone of Raakh to a horror comedy format. The project is currently in post-production, with the makers aiming for a release later this year.

Ramandeep Yadav wraps shooting for new JioHotstar horror comedy series after Raakh

Speaking about the new project, Ramandeep Yadav said, “I’m genuinely grateful that I have finished work on another project so soon after the release of Raakh. The love and appreciation I received for the series has been very encouraging, and it gives me even more motivation to keep challenging myself as an actor. One of the things I enjoy most about this profession is the opportunity to step into completely different worlds, and this horror comedy is exactly that. After portraying a character in such an intense and emotionally layered story, getting to explore a genre that blends suspense with humour feels refreshing. Horror comedy has a unique rhythm, and striking the right balance between fear and comedy is something I’m really looking forward to learning through this process.”

He added, “At this stage, I can’t reveal much about my character or the story because the post production is still on and we are aiming to release this year, but I can say that it’s a project I’m extremely excited about. The team has created a very engaging world, and every day on set has been enjoyable. As an actor, it feels like my journey is finally picking up pace. Every new project teaches me something new, and I feel fortunate that I’m getting opportunities to explore different genres back to back. I hope audiences who appreciated me in Raakh will also enjoy seeing me in a completely different avatar when this series releases. I can’t wait to share more details soon.”

The series, whose title and full cast are yet to be announced, is expected to release on JioHotstar later this year.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ramandeep Yadav on playing Rajjo in Raakh: “My sister told me, ‘My BP dropped after seeing your villainous act'”; opens up on Karan Johar’s praise: “I was on cloud nine; my friend said, ‘Tera show fatt gaya'”

More Pages: Raaka Box Office Collection

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