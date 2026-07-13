Shekhar Suman playfully joked about Aamir Khan's third marriage to Gauri Spratt on Shekhar Tonite, calling it a 'triple engine' and 'mahagathbandhan'.

Actor and comedian Shekhar Suman brought his signature humour to the latest episode of his YouTube talk show Shekhar Tonite, where he took a series of light-hearted digs at Aamir Khan's recent marriage to Gauri Spratt. While praising the superstar's achievements, Shekhar turned the conversation into a comic monologue filled with political analogies, wordplay and witty observations.

Shekhar Suman jokes about Aamir Khan’s third marriage to Gauri Spratt: “He’s running a triple engine now”

Shekhar Suman praises Aamir Khan before the jokes begin

Introducing the segment, Shekhar acknowledged Aamir's contribution to Indian cinema and his ability to inspire generations. However, he quickly shifted to a humorous comparison.

"This man has given a unique vision to several generations yet to come. And that vision is to chase something till you don't achieve it. Politicians, especially, should learn a lot from him. It's often said that politicians know how to form alliances. But they should learn the art of forming alliances with this man."

The comedian then joked that Aamir had successfully formed a "mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance), referring to the actor's third marriage. "Our government can't run a double engine smoothly, and he's running a triple engine now," Shekhar quipped.

He also made a playful pun on Gauri Spratt's name, saying, "Aapne Gauri… ek minute... gaur kiya hoga." Continuing the humour, Shekhar added, "Aamir's talent is unimaginable. He's unique. He's like the engine where petrol, ethanol, and isobutanol are blended together. But despite that, this engine hasn't ceased yet, and is smoothly running on the tracks towards a new destination."

Political references and a 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' remark

The jokes continued with another political comparison. "Aamir Khan has formed the government for the third time with full majority. Is Aamir Khan the NDA government or what? Even PM Modi must be thinking that he just broke Nehru's record, and now he has a new competitor in Aamir Khan," Shekhar said.

He also referred to reports that Aamir's former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, along with his children Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan, attended the intimate wedding celebrations.

Calling it an example of harmony within the family, Shekhar remarked, "This is called vasudhaiva kutumbakam (the world is one family)."

Wrapping up the segment, the actor-comedian ended on another humorous note. "Now, I get why he's called the 'perfectionist'. He continues to do something till he becomes perfect at it. As we all know, perfection ki koi seema nahi hoti... Seema chhodiye, koi Reena, koi Kiran nahi hoti."

Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt in an intimate registered ceremony held at his residence in Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai, on July 5.

Also Read: Aamir Khan invests Rs 100 crore in dream luxury sky villa for entire family in Pali Hill

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