Fatima Sana Shaikh has praised Salman Khan for addressing online trolling and speaking up on issues surrounding body-shaming and age-shaming. The actor, who will appear on the upcoming Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote her web series Hunkkaar: The Roar, told Salman that his position as a prominent actor allows his words to have a wider impact.

Fatima Sana Shaikh praises Salman Khan for taking a stand against trolls: “It leaves a lasting impact”

In a promo for Sunday's episode, Fatima brings up Salman’s comments from the previous Weekend Ka Vaar. She tells the host that she wanted to speak about the way he responded to trolls and how his decision to address the issue publicly could influence people.

Fatima Sana Shaikh said, “Jiss tarike se aapne trolls ko iss baar muh tod jawab diya hai, it's a huge thing. Kyunki, aapke position mein koi aisi baat karta hai, koi muddon pe khada hota hai, woh bahut hi bada impact deta hai logon pe.”

The promo does not reveal Salman’s response to Fatima’s comments. Her remarks come after the actor-host used the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode to address the trolling he has faced over his appearance, age and personal life.

During the episode, Salman took off his shirt and hat while talking about comments surrounding his appearance, including remarks about his hair and body. He also explained that his hairstyle was part of his look for an upcoming film.

The conversation later shifted towards the broader issue of online trolling and the way celebrities are targeted on social media. Salman questioned the practice of making money by insulting others and spoke against body-shaming and age-shaming.

He also addressed comments made about women after they have children. Without naming Katrina Kaif, who had recently faced online comments about her postpartum body, Salman said that gaining weight after having a baby is normal and that women can work on losing it when they are ready to return to work.

Salman also spoke about the paparazzi culture and objected to women being filmed in inappropriate ways. He mentioned that his niece had faced similar behaviour and urged photographers not to share such videos simply for views.

Fatima’s comments on the upcoming episode add to the discussion around Salman’s recent remarks. The actor’s response to her praise will be seen when the episode airs.

Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.

Also Read : Web Series Review: HUNKKAAR – THE ROAR is a hard hitting courtroom drama that works due to various plusses

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