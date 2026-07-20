Midnight shows, MASSIVE crowds! FIFA World Cup 2026 Final collects Rs. 3.35 cr across 386 cinemas in India; emerges as THIRD biggest grosser of the day after The Odyssey, Dhamaal 4

The FIFA World Cup 2026 created unprecedented excitement across the globe, and India was no exception. Even though the Indian football team wasn't a part of the tournament, the World Cup dominated conversations both online and offline. Cashing in on the craze, multiplexes and cinema chains screened the last three matches live on the big screen, with the response turning out to be phenomenal, especially for the final

Midnight shows, MASSIVE crowds! FIFA World Cup 2026 Final collects Rs. 3.35 cr across 386 cinemas in India; emerges as THIRD biggest grosser of the day after The Odyssey, Dhamaal 4

The first semi-final, played between France and Spain on July 14, was screened in 99 cinemas. The match recorded an impressive 38.9% occupancy and collected Rs. 23.42 lakhs.

Interest grew even further for the second semi-final between England and Argentina on July 15. Screened across 137 cinemas in 49 cities, the match registered a strong 51.2% occupancy and earned Rs. 48.02 lakhs, more than doubling the collections of the first semi-final.

The biggest surge, however, came with the final between Argentina and Spain on July 19. It received a massive release in 386 cinemas across 134 cities, with 605 shows being scheduled nationwide. Despite such a wide release, the occupancy stood at a remarkable 78% with 1,03,675 sold. The live screening collected a whopping Rs. 3.35 crores nett, making it the third highest-grossing attraction of the day, behind only The Odyssey and Dhamaal 4.

What makes this achievement even more noteworthy is that the final was screened well past midnight in most parts of the country. Yet, football fans turned up in huge numbers, proving that the FIFA World Cup has carved out a passionate and growing audience in India. The exceptional response also highlights the increasing potential of live sporting events in cinemas, opening up a lucrative avenue for exhibitors beyond traditional film releases.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan says FIFA World Cup 2026 has disrupted his routine; reacts to controversial decisions

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.