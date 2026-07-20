JioStar is set to launch six editions of Bigg Boss across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla starting September 2026. The editions will release Pan-India on the JioStar television network and JioHotstar.

JioStar to launch six editions of Bigg Boss this September, unveils India’s Bigg Reality coffee table book

The line-up of hosts across the editions includes Salman Khan, Vijay Sethupati, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa and Mohanlal. Sourav Ganguly joins the franchise this year. To mark the occasion, JioStar has unveiled India’s Bigg Reality, a coffee table book that documents the franchise’s journey, cultural influence and brand impact over two decades.

In 2025, the franchise recorded a reach of over 500 million and generated 438 billion-plus viewing minutes, with a 47 percent year-on-year growth in engagement across the six language editions. More than 625 brands used the platform to launch products and build consumer connections. On JioHotstar, 6 in every 10 viewers watch the Bigg Boss 24x7 live feed.

The book also outlines how brands have integrated with the show through initiatives such as the Snack and Snack drone delivery, tasks featuring Vaseline products, the elevator segment and the Spy Kuttan robot.

Mahesh Shetty, Head, Entertainment Sales, TV, JioStar, said, “Over the last two decades, Bigg Boss has consistently reinvented itself, growing in scale, engagement and cultural relevance with every season. This festive season marks our biggest milestone yet as six editions come together across languages, making it the biggest-ever celebration of the show. The enduring strength of Bigg Boss lies in its ability to drive sustained audience participation and create shared cultural moments that translate into measurable business outcomes for brands. India’s Bigg Reality captures this journey through data and insights, offering marketers a strategic overview of how the format became a cultural phenomenon. At JioStar, we believe shows like Bigg Boss deserve to be documented, not just celebrated, and this coffee table book spotlights these defining moments in the evolution of India’s entertainment ecosystem.”

Bhaskar Ramesh, Head, Entertainment Sales, Digital, JioStar, said, “In a landscape of fragmented audience attention specifically during festive season, Bigg Boss acts as a powerful magnet, delivering unified attention at scale for three most important sale months of the year. Driven by a 47% year-on-year growth in engagement, fuelled by 24/7 live feeds, billions of votes, and live chats, the show transforms passive viewers into active participants. For brands, this deep, measurable engagement offers an unparalleled opportunity to break through the clutter, moving beyond standard media tactics to innovate where content, culture, and commerce converge.”

The book notes that more than 9.32 billion votes have been cast and 43 million live chats recorded on JioHotstar, with nearly 3 in every 4 viewers engaging with the show beyond passive viewing. Bigg Boss generated over 1.7 billion social engagements and 30 million user-generated memes in 2025.

The franchise reaches more than 200 million viewers across Hindi-speaking markets and over 300 million viewers in Southern India, where 8 in every 10 television viewers engage with the show. The 2025 season saw over 625 advertisers across 46 categories, including 49 debutants, with average uplifts of 1.33 times in awareness, 1.26 times in consideration and 1.25 times in purchase intent. Brand collaborations cited include Mamaearth’s integration with specialized tasks and its co-founder’s guest appearance, VZY’s sponsorship of the Hindi and Kannada editions, and Jar App’s user acquisition campaign on Bigg Boss Kannada.

India’s Bigg Reality brings together audience data, participation metrics and commercial impact from the Bigg Boss franchise, whose new season across six languages begins this September on JioStar and JioHotstar.

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