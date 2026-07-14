As the FIFA World Cup 2026 heads into its final week, Amitabh Bachchan has shared his thoughts on the tournament, reflecting on its surprises, emerging young talent and controversial moments. In a detailed post on his personal blog, the veteran actor admitted that the late-night match schedule has disrupted his daily routine while also commenting on the unpredictable nature of this year's competition.

Amitabh Bachchan says FIFA World Cup 2026 has disrupted his routine; reacts to controversial decisions

The tournament has now reached the semi-final stage, with France, Spain, England and Argentina battling for a place in the final.

Big B says the World Cup has changed his routine

Beginning on a light-hearted note, Amitabh Bachchan, "The timelines and the idea of time have gone awry. The reason, of course, is the WC 2026; times to watch are weird and make our days even worse. We cheer, we have remorse, and we see with great distress the unfair decisions being made for one and not for the other. We get excited over the victories of those countries that we had never imagined would make it this far."

The actor further noted, "Most of the renowned and well-known football countries have, with great regret, lost. That is surprising. But we are elated by the fact that those we never imagined have fought hard and gained recognition."

Amitabh Bachchan draws comparison with IPL

Highlighting the importance of teamwork and national pride, Bachchan compared the FIFA World Cup to the Indian Premier League. He wrote, "Like in the IPL, players play for different franchise teams and become competitors for each other. But when they are all put together for the national team they are ONE. It needs character."

He praised the emergence of young footballers on the world stage as the blog read, "The evolution of fresh talent and guile emerges in each WC. At ages 17 and 18, we learn, youngsters represent an entire nation."

"The youth see and benefit from change"

Reflecting on how times have changed, the veteran actor said every generation witnesses new developments that shape the future. He asserted, "With time and age the world changes. Terms and conditions all undergo developments that were unthought of earlier, and now how much we are filled with wonder to see the alterations and changes."

Calling progress a positive force, he added: "The rapidity of change towards betterment is a boon. The youth see and benefit from it. The elders express surprise and wonder why this did not occur when they were young, and now it is too late. Too late to be witness to what else shall follow in the years to come. We won't be there, but our young will, and that is a satisfaction of sorts."

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 entering its decisive phase, Amitabh Bachchan's reflections captured both the excitement of the tournament and the admiration for a new generation of athletes who continue to redefine the global game.

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