Komal Nahta had a conversation with Adnan Sami, in which he gave an interesting answer when asked about social media. He began by stating, “Social media has revolutionized everything. There was a time when every individual did not have a voice or medium to amplify his voice. When composers used to plagiarize songs, at most you and I will speak about it and it would not spread in the world. In short, it did not go ‘viral’. But now every person has a voice and access and also, every person has become a critic! Some people turned out to be great critics of music while some are like Tansen ki naajaayaz aulad (laughs)! There are such critics in cinema as well.”

Adnan Sami’s SAVAGE take on social media manipulation: “You can ‘have’ a hit without a single person in the theatre… need I say more?”

Adnan continued, “So, today, everybody has a voice. Today, everybody not only judges you but also puts that judgment out there. Now you get scrutinized minutely, which used to not happen before.”

Speaking about the pros and cons of social media, Adnan remarked, “There are both good and bad repercussions. The good thing is that you now have a direct connection with the public. On the flip side, you also have to deal with trolls. But as they say, haters will always hate (laughs).”

Adnan Sami added, “Before the digital boom, social media was a little contained. Now, everybody has got a platform, everybody speaks and everybody has also learned how to manipulate it also. You can suddenly ‘have’ a hit when you’ve not even got a single person in the theatre. Need I say more (laughs)?”

Also Read: Adnan Sami reveals ‘Lift Karadey’ was considered “downmarket” by record label: “I had to FIGHT 6 months to release the video; it was shot with ZERO budget and NO permissions; I would quickly dance and run!”

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