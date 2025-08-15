The actress reflects on her teenage remark from her Kumkum Bhagya days, calling it “playful banter” that went too far.

An old video of actress Mrunal Thakur from her Kumkum Bhagya days resurfaced online a couple of days ago, sparking controversy and heated discussions across social media. The clip, dating back to her time on the popular Ektaa R. Kapoor show on Zee TV, features Thakur in a light-hearted media interaction with her co-star Arjit Taneja.

Mrunal Thakur issues heartfelt apology over resurfaced Bipasha Basu comment: “I truly wish I had chosen my words differently”

In the video, Mrunal is heard asking, “Would you rather marry someone who is more manly with muscles?” When Taneja responds that he would prefer a physically fit partner, she quips, “Go marry Bipasha then. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha.” While seemingly meant as playful banter, the remark did not sit well with fans of Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, many interpreting it as body-shaming and dismissive.

As the clip gained traction online with fans and followers slamming Thakur for her opinions, Mrunal decided to address the matter head-on by issuing a candid apology on her social media page. “19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn’t always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did, and for that I am deeply sorry. My intent was never to body-shame anyone,” her statement read. She further added, “It was playful banter in an interview that went too far. But I understand how it came across, and I truly wish I had chosen my words differently. With time, I’ve grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that’s something I truly value now.”

Her clarification has been widely shared, with many appreciating her honesty, growth, and willingness to take accountability. The actress, known for her strong yet empathetic persona, concluded by reiterating her belief that women can be both “soft and strong” — a combination she believes makes them unstoppable.

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur: “If someone hacks my phone they will find…” | Star Tech

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.