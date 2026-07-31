Actor and author Soha Ali Khan continues to spark meaningful discussions through her talk show All About Her. In its latest episode, the focus shifts to the intense pressure associated with India's competitive entrance examinations and the long-term emotional impact they leave on students. Joining Soha are actor and entrepreneur Manushi Chhillar, who revisits her experience of retaking the medical entrance examination after the 2015 paper leak, and psychiatrist Dr. Anjali Chhabria, founder of Mindtemple, who shares insights on academic stress, anxiety, burnout and emotional well-being. Together, they discuss the personal and societal challenges of a system where a single examination often determines the future of millions.

Manushi Chhillar recalls retaking NEET after paper leak: “We believed clearing the entrance exam was the finish line”

During the conversation, Soha Ali Khan asked Manushi, "I want to take you back to 2015, if I may. You had prepared for months, secured a good rank, and done well in the exam. What was it like to be told that the exam had been cancelled and that you had to prepare all over again?"

Reflecting on the difficult period, Manushi said, "There are two aspects to this one is my personal experience, and the other is understanding the reality that most students in the country face. I had parents who had gone through the same journey years ago, so I was mentally prepared for the process. But it was still incredibly difficult because I had to sacrifice everything that brought me joy. I was a Kuchipudi dancer, I loved painting, and I had to put all of that aside for a year to focus entirely on my entrance exam."

She further acknowledged that while it was among the most challenging phases of her life, she realised that many students faced even tougher circumstances. "While it was one of the toughest phases of my life, I realised it wasn't the hardest compared to what many other students were going through. I met students whose parents had borrowed beyond their means to send them to coaching centres. Many had moved cities, lived in cramped PG accommodations, and spent every single day preparing for one exam."

Manushi also explained that although her parents helped her maintain a disciplined study routine, the cancellation of the examination just before the finish line took an emotional toll. "When you're told that after months of preparation you have to continue for another 45 days, you wonder how much more you have left to give. But I also recognise that I had immense privilege and support. One thing my parents insisted on was an hour of exercise every day, no matter what. Whether it was basketball or going to the gym, it gave me an outlet, helped me stay connected to people outside the exam bubble, and protected my mental health. Many of my peers didn't have that luxury. Some had already returned to their hometowns after their accommodation leases ended, losing the environment they needed to continue preparing."

Later in the episode, Soha asked Manushi if there was a defining moment when she realised medicine was no longer the career she wished to pursue. Responding to the question, Manushi said, "It was gradual. It wasn't as though I woke up one day and decided I didn't want to do it anymore. I genuinely loved studying medicine. But by the time we entered college, most of us were completely exhausted. Our seniors used to joke that you'd only be happy during the first two days and the last two days of medical college. Looking back, I think it was burnout. We believed clearing the entrance exam was the finish line, only to realise there was an even bigger mountain waiting for us."

The episode highlights the emotional burden of high-pressure entrance examinations, the reality of academic burnout, and the resilience required to overcome setbacks. Through Manushi Chhillar's personal experiences and Dr. Anjali Chhabria's professional perspective, All About Her encourages a broader conversation about redefining success, prioritising mental well-being, and building support systems for students beyond examination scores.

Also Read : Manushi Chhillar to perform at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games handover ceremony

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.