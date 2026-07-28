Manushi Chhillar, former Miss World, will represent India at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games handover ceremony, scheduled to take place on August 2 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. She will be the only Indian actress performing at the event, which will mark the transition from Glasgow 2026 to Amdavad 2030, the next host city of the Commonwealth Games.

Manushi Chhillar to perform at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games handover ceremony

The official announcement described her trajectory, stating, “From being crowned Miss World to taking centre stage at the Commonwealth Games,” in reference to her continued presence on international platforms since her pageant win. Her performance is expected to form part of the ceremony’s cultural segment, which will include music and entertainment elements alongside the formal handover proceedings.

Since being crowned Miss World, Manushi has gone on to build a career as an actress while continuing to appear at international platforms and events. Her participation in the Commonwealth Games handover ceremony adds to a series of such appearances over the years, and comes as she continues to be associated with global cultural and entertainment events across different countries and formats.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games handover ceremony will be held on August 2 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, and will be watched by audiences across Commonwealth nations as the event transitions toward Amdavad 2030. Manushi Chhillar will be the only Indian actress featured in the ceremony’s programme, performing as part of the segment marking the change in host city.

Also Read : Manushi Chhillar opens up about shooting ‘Kufar’ with Diljit Dosanjh while battling flu — shares unseen BTS moments

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