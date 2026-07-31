Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Varun Sharma have released ‘Kahaan’, a friendship anthem, on the occasion of International Friendship Day. The track brings together the three actors, with parts of the music video filmed at Khurana’s own school.

Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Varun Sharma unveil friendship anthem ‘Kahaan’

Aparshakti Khurana said, “It just happened during an evening dinner where three of us were sitting together. We were revisiting childhood memories, school friends and the innocence that friendships carried in those days. The idea struck, and we thought why not revive that kind of friendship in a music video! That’s how ‘Kahaan’ happened. The industry is huge, and we chose to stay close to each other as friends, and this song is all about that, of choosing friendship and reviving memories with them. The result was a music video filled with genuine emotions. ‘Kahaan’ song is an ode to friendships that feel like home.”

Abhishek Banerjee said, “It feels incredible to take a slight detour into the music space and come up with ‘Kahaan’, with Aparshakti Khurana and Varun Sharma. From the first day itself, we have enjoyed, laughed and lived while creating this song rather than feeling that we are working on it as a professional release.”

Varun Sharma said, “It has always been fun and wholesome to catch up with Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, and ‘Kahaan’ song simply celebrates the deep, friendly bond that we have. When the song is out, the audience will only see us living every frame.”

Beyond celebrating friendship, ‘Kahaan’ also explores brotherhood, drawing on slice of life moments from bonds that are not blood related but hold a special place in people’s lives.

Also Read: Aparshakti Khurana to host Essel Group’s centenary celebration; Rakesh Bedi to attend

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