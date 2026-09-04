Manoj Bajpayee has praised Maharashtra food safety commissioner Tukaram Mundhe for his commitment to duty and public service. Mundhe has been receiving attention for his strict approach to food safety since taking charge of the department, with his inspections and action against businesses violating safety regulations drawing public notice.

Manoj Bajpayee praises Tukaram Mundhe’s dedication; says, “Honesty makes you a celebrity”

Speaking to ANI, Bajpayee reflected on how society perceives people who perform their responsibilities with honesty and dedication. According to the actor, it is surprising that individuals who simply carry out their assigned duties sincerely often end up becoming widely recognised.

“A police officer, or, let’s say, Tukaram, is appointed to do a certain job. When he performs his duties with complete honesty and dedication, people find it surprising that he starts going viral. Have you realised this?” Bajpayee said.

The actor further pointed out that the popularity such officials receive says something about the current state of society. He added, “This simply means that when someone is performing their duty with complete honesty, he becomes a celebrity. And that itself tells us where we, as a society, have reached.”

Mundhe, who recently took charge as commissioner of Maharashtra’s food safety body, has been conducting inspections and taking action against food establishments found to be flouting food safety rules. His strict working style has brought increased attention to the importance of maintaining food safety standards.

Meanwhile, Bajpayee is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Last Man in Tower. Directed by Ben Rekhi and produced by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, the film is based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name. The movie also stars Divya Dutta and Boman Irani.

In the film, Bajpayee plays Masterji, a retired schoolteacher whose decision to oppose the wishes of his community creates tension among the residents of his building. The story explores the choices, relationships and conflicts that emerge when the residents are confronted with a major change.

Last Man in Tower is scheduled to arrive in cinemas across India on September 11.

Also Read : Manoj Bajpayee buys 4.45-acre land parcel in Pune’s Mulshi for Rs 1.37 crore: Report

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