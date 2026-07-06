Amid Satluj takedown, The India Story director Chettan DK speaks on the long wait for their film’s clearance from CBFC: “It’s a difficult time for films that speak about uncomfortable realities”

Amid the recent removal of Satluj from ZEE5 for Indian viewers, another film continues to face uncertainty. The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress is still awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), delaying its release.

Amid Satluj takedown, The India Story director Chettan DK speaks on the long wait for their film’s clearance from CBFC: “It’s a difficult time for films that speak about uncomfortable realities”

The development comes at a time when discussions around films dealing with sensitive subjects have once again come into focus. While Satluj was taken down from ZEE5 shortly after its release in India, The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress is yet to receive the necessary certification from the CBFC.

Reacting to the situation, the film's director Chettan DK said, “It has been a difficult time for films that dare to speak about uncomfortable realities. Seeing Satluj disappear from an OTT platform and now The India Story still waiting for its CBFC clearance is heartbreaking as a filmmaker. Our intention has never been to create controversy—we simply want to bring an important issue to the people through cinema. After years of research and hard work, all we ask is for the film to be given the opportunity to reach audiences. We remain hopeful that The India Story receives its clearance soon so people can watch it and form their own opinions.”

The film remains under consideration by the CBFC, with its makers awaiting certification before announcing its release plans. Meanwhile, the removal of Satluj and the pending clearance for The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress have added to the conversation around the release of films tackling contentious themes.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh BREAKS SILENCE after Satluj is removed from ZEE5: “I thought it would be banned on Monday”

More Pages: The India Story Box Office Collection

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