As Dhamaal 4 arrives in cinemas today, audiences are heading to theatres with their families to catch the latest installment of the popular comedy franchise. The film has been receiving positive responses from both critics and moviegoers for its signature humour and entertaining comic moments. Adding to the excitement surrounding the release, the makers have launched a new song, 'Paisa Lao', which reflects the film's treasure-hunt adventure and lively atmosphere.

Makers of Dhamaal 4 drop new track ‘Paisa Lao’ on release day; watch

Performed by Neeraj Shridhar, Paisa Lao features lyrics penned by Kumaar, while Tanishk Bagchi and Param Raj have composed the music. The upbeat track blends energetic beats with playful lyrics, complementing the fun-filled tone of the film.

Dhamaal 4 stars an ensemble cast led by Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra. The film also features Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, the film is a T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios production. Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The comedy entertainer released in theatres on July 10, 2026.

Also Read : REVEALED: Dhamaal 4 opens with an emotional Satish Kaushik surprise; makers recreate Bata Bhai using CGI and AI

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