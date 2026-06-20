The pop-cultural festival, C.O.R.E. (Culture Of Real Experiences), is currently underway at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai, on June 20 and 21. As part of the festival, a select group of fans got a chance to watch an exclusive 30-minute footage screening of the upcoming Hollywood film, Supergirl, at a multiplex located within the same property. Bollywood Hungama was also present at the screening and, in this article, we throw light on the footage of the superhero film as well as the various attractions at C.O.R.E.

Supergirl’s 30-minute footage shown EXCLUSIVELY at C.O.R.E. amid hoots and claps for Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa; Mumbai fans get RARE early glimpse nearly a week before release

Fun at Supergirl screening

The 30-minute footage of Supergirl consisted of three scenes, each lasting around 10 minutes. These scenes gave a fair idea of the crux of the film. All three blocks featured action sequences, which were fun-filled and also raised laughs. A few moments led to fans hooting for Milly Alcock, who plays Supergirl, and Lobo, essayed by Jason Momoa. The latter’s entry scene was shown and it got quite a reaction. Ruthye, played by Eve Ridley, repeating her ‘pitch’ also added to the film’s fun quotient.

If the 30-minute Supergirl footage is anything to go by, the film clearly has the potential to score with audiences not just abroad but in India as well. For Indian fans, the screening was nothing short of a treat, as it’s rare for them to get an exclusive glimpse of a Hollywood film nearly a week before its release.

Madness at C.O.R.E.

Once we stepped out of the screening and collected our mobile phones, we were encouraged to visit C.O.R.E., which is being held in the Pavilion area of the Convention Centre. On Saturday afternoon, the venue was buzzing with excited fans checking out the various stalls and installations.

The area was divided into five categories – Tokyo Street, Indian Gully, Kids Cosmos, Multi-verse The Souled Store Street and Mix-tape Street. Tokyo Street was dedicated to the world of anime. Indian Gully turned out to be quite a surprise, especially with ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) selling merchandise at its stall. Two film stalls that caught everyone’s attention were those of Kalki 2898 AD and Baahubali.

The Multi-verse section featured stalls of some interesting upcoming films like Moana, The Odyssey, Minions & Monsters, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and, of course, Supergirl. A stall dedicated to the recently released Toy Story 5 was also a highlight.

A major crowd-puller was the ‘Chamber Of Horrors’, a haunted house-style stall that had a huge queue outside. It was a Sony Pictures installation, with posters of Insidious: Out Of The Further, Evil Dead Burn and Resident Evil displayed outside to entice attendees, and it clearly worked.

Some exciting happenings at C.O.R.E. on Day 1 included Pro Panja League, a live sumo wrestling match and a live performance by Ritviz. On Day 2, Rannvijay Singha will have a fireside chat with Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, ISRO astronaut. The exciting festival will end with a live performance by Nucleya.

Speaking about the festival, Bhavik Vora, Co-Founder of C.O.R.E and Fanthology Studios, said: “C.O.R.E. was created with a vision to build a platform where communities can come together to celebrate the stories, characters, creators, and experiences they love. The response from fans over these two days has been incredible and reinforces the growing power of fandom culture in India. This is just the beginning of a much larger movement that brings entertainment, creativity, and community together in meaningful ways.”

Also Read: NO IMAX release for Spider-Man: Brand New Day as Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey EXCLUSIVELY blocks IMAX screens for three weeks

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