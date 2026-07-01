National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon continues to earn appreciation for pushing her boundaries with every project. While her performance in Mimi remains a career-defining milestone that earned her the National Award for Best Actress, Kriti believes some of her more recent choices have further highlighted her versatility as a performer.

Kriti Sanon says Do Patti, Tere Ishk Mein and Cocktail 2 best showcased her range as an actor

Reflecting on the roles that have truly showcased her range, Kriti shared, “It is quite tricky because there have been very different films after that. But if I have to talk about showing my range as an actor, Do Patti really challenged me differently. It wasn’t a theatrical release, but playing a double role and two very layered and damaged characters in different ways was very challenging. The combination of Tere Ishk Mein and Cocktail 2 being so varied and coming back-to-back is also something that I would count on this list.”

The statement perfectly captures Kriti’s approach to her craft, one that prioritizes variety and emotional depth over repetition. Whether it is portraying two complex personalities in Do Patti or seamlessly transitioning between the contrasting worlds of Tere Ishk Mein and Cocktail 2, the actress continues to choose roles that allow her to explore different facets of performance.

With the positive response to Kriti's performance in Cocktail 2 and the excitement surrounding her upcoming films, Kriti's filmography reflects an artist who constantly evolves. Her ability to balance commercial entertainers with performance-driven characters has made her one of the most versatile actors currently.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon shares heartfelt note for Homi Adajania amid Cocktail 2 success: “He called ‘Action.’ I called the universe”

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