A celebratory party was organised by the team of Main Vaapas Aaunga to mark the film’s completion of 50 days in cinemas, a remarkable feat in today’s times. The event was attended by director Imtiaz Ali; actors Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Sanjay Suri, Rajat Kapoor and Manish Chaudhari; casting director Mukesh Chhabra; lyricist Irshad Kamil; producer Shibasish Sarkar; and others. Naseeruddin Shah’s presence added considerably to the excitement as the veteran actor seldom attends such events. Sharvari, who had been out of the country for a shoot while the film achieved this milestone, was another welcome presence.

Main Vaapas Aaunga 50-day bash: Naseeruddin Shah makes a RARE appearance and declares he has NO plans to RETIRE; Irshad Kamil recites an UNRELEASED poem; Sharvari makes a welcome return

The event began with Imtiaz Ali, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Sanjay Suri, Manish Chaudhari and others informally meeting journalists. Then, Naseeruddin Shah entered and the journalists hooted for him. A mic was arranged and Imtiaz began on a funny note, “I want to say thanks to the media. Most of you are much younger than me and I don’t take you guys seriously at all! Also, most of you are just cinema buffs camouflaging as journalists!”

He then said, “The greatest pleasure today is that Naseer is here,” and handed him the mic.

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Naseeruddin Shah made it clear that he has no plans to retire, “Ever since I crossed 70, I’ve been receiving offers to accept a lifetime achievement award! I’ve turned down all of them because getting a lifetime achievement award means yeh lo award aur jaao! So, I’ve no intention of yeh lekar jaana (laughs)! That is why I don’t accept these awards because I don’t think my job is done. I feel very fortunate to be a part of this film. I am extremely proud of it. Thank you all for the support.”

Irshad Kamil raised laughs as he admitted, “When Imtiaz told me the film’s story, I wrote a poem and told them, ‘Yeh mere dimaag mein aaya hai’. Aur woh (poem) hum film mein nahin rakh paaye!”

But at the event, he uttered those lovely lines: “Ab bhi teri kaali zulfein kaandhe pe lehraati hai, ab bhi teri kaali zulfein kaandhe pe lehraati hai, meri umar ke saal athatthar, chhup gaye mere saafe mein!”

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Vedang Raina said, “I am very happy that Sharvari is back in India. It's very difficult to get hold of Sharvari these days. She’s very busy, touchwood! Finally, she’s here, celebrating with us. We missed you on every other day.”

Vedang was asked to sing the male portion of ‘Maskara’. He also shared a funny anecdote, “It was our 180th interview! I was asked to sing the song. I was all set to sing ‘Kahan Se’ when I wondered if I could sing another song. Imtiaz sir asked me if I knew the songs of Rockstar (2011). I did, and I sang. Right after the interview, somebody told me, ‘Hamare paas iss gaane ke rights nahin hai’! And the next interview, I was back to ‘Kahan Se’ (laughs)!”

Vedang then again added to the fun by remarking, “I am next to Naseer sir right now, and I must acknowledge that. Watching the film, I felt like ‘we were one person’! But I had barely seen him or met him. It's really special that we are here celebrating the success of the film and also the fact that he’s here. He’s one of the most important reasons for the success. I am very grateful.”

Due to public demand, Vedang did sing ‘Maskara’. Finally, Sharvari also took the mic and thanked the media for the support, “This film has become what it has become because of your love that poured in. From the bottom of my heart, I am so, so grateful to be receiving this love.”

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