Presented by Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s GMB Entertainment, Rao Bahadur, directed by Venkatesh Maha and starring Satya Dev, has made its Hindi debut on Netflix. Jointly produced by A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments, the psychological thriller is now available to stream in five languages—Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada—following its theatrical run across South Indian languages.

Released in cinemas on July 3, 2026, Rao Bahadur received a positive response from critics, audiences, and members of the film industry. While the film initially released only in South Indian languages, many Hindi-speaking viewers had been waiting for a dubbed version. Responding to that demand, the makers have now brought the film to a wider audience through its Netflix release.

Mahesh Babu backed Rao Bahadur premieres in Hindi on Netflix after audience demand

Announcing the streaming premiere on social media, the makers shared a new poster along with the caption, “Varasa Sena is ready to condition, are you ready?

Watch Rao Bahadur, out now, on Netflix, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The Netflix release marks the first time that Hindi-speaking viewers across India and international audiences can watch Rao Bahadur in Hindi. The film follows a psychological drama set against the backdrop of a fading aristocratic world. Written, directed, and edited by Venkatesh Maha, the story combines regional themes with emotions and psychological conflicts that resonate across audiences.

The film features cinematography by Kartik Parmar, music composed by Smaran Sai, and production design by Rohan Singh. With its mix of psychological storytelling, social themes, and visually detailed world-building, Rao Bahadur is now streaming worldwide on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Also Read : Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas join Mahesh Babu for movie night at AMB Cinemas amid Varanasi excitement

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