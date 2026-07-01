The Hollywood stunt specialist, known for working with Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt and Ana de Armas, helped prepare the actresses for the film's high-octane action sequences.

As anticipation builds for Alpha, Yash Raj Films has revealed that acclaimed Hollywood action trainer and stunt expert Jessen Noviello played a key role in preparing Alia Bhatt and Sharvari for the film's action-packed sequences. Known for his work on several major Hollywood productions, Noviello was brought on board to oversee the actresses' physical training ahead of the film's release.

John Wick trainer Jessen Noviello trained Alia Bhatt and Sharvari for Alpha; action expert joins YRF Spy Universe film

Jessen Noviello is regarded as one of the leading names in the international action industry, with over four decades of experience in martial arts, stunt performance and action choreography. A multiple-time world champion martial artist and a black belt in several disciplines, he has trained and collaborated with some of Hollywood's biggest stars on high-profile action films.

Among his notable credits are John Wick, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, and Bullet Train. Through these projects, Noviello has worked closely with actors including Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt and Ana de Armas, helping them prepare for physically demanding action sequences that have been widely appreciated for their realism and choreography.

For Alpha, Noviello worked extensively with both Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, guiding them through an intensive action training programme designed specifically for the film. The training focused on building physical endurance, agility and combat skills required to perform the movie's ambitious action set pieces.

The announcement comes just days before the film's theatrical release, offering fans another glimpse into the preparation that went into bringing the action thriller to life. While Yash Raj Films has already showcased several action-heavy moments through the film's promotional campaign, the involvement of an internationally recognised trainer further highlights the scale of the production.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, who makes his feature directorial debut after The Railway Men, Alpha is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film is the seventh instalment in the expanding YRF Spy Universe, based on a script by Soumil Shukla, Shridhar Raghavan and Ishita Moitra from an original story by Uday Chopra.

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The story revolves around an assassin who sets out to dismantle her stepfather's secret soldier programme, only to find herself locked in a dangerous conflict with another skilled assassin.

With international action expertise backing its stunt sequences and a franchise known for delivering large-scale action spectacles, Alpha is set to release in cinemas worldwide on July 3, marking the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe.

Also Read: Prabhas calls Alpha trailer “amazing and promising”; Alia Bhatt REACTS!

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