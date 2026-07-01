Actress Kangana Ranaut is set to make a special appearance on the second season of the reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa this weekend. The actress, who hosted the inaugural season of the franchise, will return in a new role as the ‘Janta Ki Awaaz’, joining Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh during the show's first termination round.

Kangana Ranaut makes special comeback to Lock Upp 2 after hosting season 1

Sharing her excitement about reuniting with the reality series, Kangana reflected on what the show represents. She said, “This show has always been about owning your truth, no matter how uncomfortable it is.”

Speaking about her new responsibility on the show, she added, “Joining Farah and Riteish as the jury or the Janta Ki Awaaz this weekend for Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa’s very first termination, all I can say is every choice has a price!”

Earlier, during the launch of the second season, producer Ektaa Kapoor addressed why Kangana was not returning as the host. Explaining the decision, Ektaa said, “The entire format of the show, the whole vision changed and the demographic, the kind of jailer-judge format we had. Nothing of the original show has been kept. Neither the jailer nor the host, so keeping anything of the old would not bring the fresh presentation of the branding. So I am sure Kangana would have understood.”

Since its premiere, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has generated considerable buzz, not only for its revamped format but also for the personal revelations made by its contestants.

One of the biggest moments on the show came when television personality Akanksha Chamola confirmed that she and actor Gaurav Khanna are heading for a divorce. Akanksha revealed that the couple has been living separately for the past year.

She shared, “Gaurav Khanna and I are getting divorced. We have been living separately for the past one year. People don’t know about this yet. This is a decision we have both taken. We have been talking about it for the past one year.”

With Kangana Ranaut returning in a new avatar and major developments unfolding inside the reality show, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa continues to keep viewers engaged. The show streams on Netflix every day at 8 PM.

Also Read : Kangana Ranaut wraps up Queen 2 shoot, celebrates with cast and crew in joyous BTS glimpse

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