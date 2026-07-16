The makers of the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath have approached the Supreme Court challenging the Orissa High Court's order staying the nationwide release of the film, which was scheduled to hit theatres tomorrow. The plea was mentioned urgently before the Chief Justice of India by Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat, who sought an immediate hearing considering the film's planned release. However, Chief Justice Surya Kant declined to list the matter on the same day and assured that it would be taken up the next day.

Mahaprabhu Jagannath makers move Supreme Court after Orissa HC halts film release

During the mention, Kamat argued that Mahaprabhu Jagannath is an animated film based on Lord Jagannath and primarily intended for children. He submitted that the High Court stayed the film's release on the ground that it was not made in accordance with the Skanda Purana. Kamat also informed the court that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had already granted the film a U certificate under Section 5 of the Cinematograph Act, allowing it to be released in Hindi, Odia and Telugu.

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, Kamat stated that the High Court's order was uploaded only at 9 p.m. a day before the scheduled release, leaving the producers with little time to respond. He argued that the decision would cause significant financial hardship, as crores of rupees had already been invested in the project and screenings had been planned across more than 300 theatres nationwide. He further submitted that the Public Interest Litigation leading to the stay order was heard just before the film's release and described the High Court's decision as a hurried one.

The Chief Justice, however, observed that same-day listings are generally reserved for matters involving exceptional urgency, such as death penalty cases.

Meanwhile, Ele Animations' Durga Prasad Dalai issued an official statement expressing the team's position on the legal developments. The statement read, “Mahaprabhu Jagannath is an extension of our animated series Jay Jagannath, created with the utmost honesty, sincerity and devotion for Lord Jagannath and His devotees. Since there have been no objections to the TV show, it’s unfortunate that the film has got under such problems a day before release. The film is a heartfelt depiction of a devotee's bhav (devotion) towards Mahaprabhu Jagannath, and we make no claim otherwise.”

The makers further stated, “We deeply respect the sentiments of every devotee and everyone who follows the path of Lord Jagannath. We simply hope audiences get the opportunity to watch the film and decide for themselves. This Rath Yatra, our wish is for the film to reach children and families and bring them closer to learning more about Lord Jagannath and imbibe the culture and values. We have made this film giving our heart, soul and with pure intentions to celebrate the faith, culture and devotion.”

Reiterating that the film had already received a ‘U’ certification from the CBFC in Hindi, Odia and Telugu, the production house confirmed that it had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court. Concluding the statement, the makers said, “As the matter is currently sub judice, we will refrain from commenting further and place our faith in the judicial process. Pranam to Prabhu Jagannath.”

The matter has been posted for further hearing on August 5, and until then, the film’s release will remain on hold unless the court grants permission otherwise.

Also Read : Trailer of Mahaprabhu Jagannath launched by Shri Indresh Ji Upadhayaya Maharaj in Cuttack; watch

More Pages: Mahaprabhu Jagannath Box Office Collection

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