The teaser of Himansh Kohli's upcoming film Aryabhatt Ka Zero has finally been released, offering audiences a moving preview of an emotional story centred on love, setbacks, family pressures and the pursuit of self-worth. Lasting just 1 minute and 10 seconds, the teaser follows the journey of a young man who faces heartbreak, repeated failures and constant societal criticism while striving to earn the respect he longs for.

Aryabhatt Ka Zero Teaser Out: Himansh Kohli chases respect through love and life’s struggles

The teaser begins with a television news report in which an anchor said, “Lovers who suffer heartbreak often become alcoholics, fanatics or even killers. But here, a heartbroken lover became an IAS officer.” Motivated by the news, Himansh Kohli's character enthusiastically tells his parents that he dreams of becoming an IAS officer and District Magistrate. However, his excitement is abruptly cut short when his father responds with a slap, setting the stage for the emotional struggles that shape his journey.

Veteran actor Ravi Kishan makes a striking appearance, bringing his trademark wit and wisdom to the narrative. In one scene, he remarked, “A man who eats at his former lover's wedding never goes hungry because he becomes shameless.” Later, while encouraging the protagonist with “Whatever happens, happens for the best,” Himansh's character replies, “Nothing good ever happens to me.” Their conversation reflects the protagonist's inner turmoil and vulnerability.

The teaser also includes glimpses of action-packed sequences, emotional conflicts and dramatic moments. It concludes on a powerful note as Himansh's character declares, “I've lived like a poor man for long enough... now I want respect.” The closing visuals are accompanied by the soulful song ‘Dil Farzi’, adding an emotional and romantic touch.

In the film, Himansh Kohli essays the role of Brahamgupta Shrivastava, fondly called Baggu, a 25-year-old middle-class youth who is branded a failure and constantly battles self-doubt. As he navigates life's hardships alongside his family, he gradually finds strength, confidence and hope, making his transformation the central theme of the story.

Talking about his role, Himansh Kohli said, “This is a character that today's Gen Z will instantly relate to. He finds himself surrounded by situations that are never his fault, yet they continue to impact his life. There comes a point when he decides to move forward no matter what. It's the journey of a young man filled with love, failures, bad luck and constant struggles, but above all, it's his passion and determination that define him.”

The film also features Sonal Sehgal, Darshana Banik, Naresh Vohra, Alka Amin and Neeraj Sood in key roles, while Shilpa Shinde makes a special appearance. Directed by Kamal Chandra, Aryabhatt Ka Zero is slated to hit theatres on August 7.

The film is backed by Newtech Media Entertainment, Radhika G Films and Sunil Sihag Gora Films in association with A2R Films. It is produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S. Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal and Sheo Balak Singh, with Sunil Sihag, Triloki Nath Prasad, Late Kuldeep Bhandari, Aakansha Rahul Sharma and Rita Gadge serving as co-producers.

More Pages: Aryabhatt Ka Zero Box Office Collection

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