Akshay Kumar took a break from his busy work schedule to share a reflective moment with his followers on Instagram. On July 14, the actor posted a scenic video filmed during a cable car ride and accompanied it with a thoughtful note about life's unpredictable journey.

Akshay Kumar shares philosophical note on life with Pink Floyd’s ‘Us and Them’: “The wheel turns again”

The video, set to Pink Floyd's classic track ‘Us and Them,’ showed the sun peeking through the clouds as the cable car moved across the landscape. Alongside it, Akshay shared a message about how music often captures life's emotions better than words.

He wrote, "Sitting in a cable car, listening to one of my all-time favourite songs. Funny how some songs seem to understand life better than we do. Whether it's work, dreams, relationships, or life itself... sometimes you're up, sometimes you're down. Before you know it, the wheel turns again. Maybe that's all life really is. Just... round and round."

The post quickly caught the attention of fans and several members of the film industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Among the reactions, Akshay's Welcome To The Jungle co-star Vindu Dara Singh left a humorous comment, writing, "I though all the paisa songs were favourite tere paisa mera is my fav," referring to one of the songs from the recently released comedy. Actors Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were also among those who liked the post.

Akshay Kumar's busy film slate

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying the success of Welcome To The Jungle, which hit theatres on June 26, 2026.

The actor has several projects lined up over the coming months. His next release is Haiwaan, scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 11, 2026. The film marks his eighth collaboration with filmmaker Priyadarshan. He is also expected to headline another comedy, reportedly titled Wicked Sunny.

Apart from these projects, Akshay has been shooting for an upcoming film directed by Anees Bazmee, which also stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna.

Also Read: Trade advises Akshay Kumar to stick to comedies and mass-appealing cinema for a healthy box office track record: “Akshay is brilliant in comedies and audiences appreciate that more than seeing him in serious roles”

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