The couple, who made their relationship public in 2022, shared romantic moments from their getaway, including a sunset picture by the sea and a selfie inside an aircraft.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are marking five years of togetherness on Thursday, October 1. The couple, who began making their relationship more public in 2022, celebrated the occasion with a series of unseen photographs from their time together during a vacation.

Hrithik Roshan shares unseen vacation photos as he celebrates 5 years with Saba Azad; see post

Hrithik took to Instagram to share several glimpses of his special moments with Saba. Alongside the pictures, the actor penned a short note for his girlfriend, writing, “It's our birthday. HAPPY 5th my love.”

Among the photographs shared by Hrithik was a romantic frame of the couple standing by the sea. They posed together against a sunset, with their silhouettes visible against the golden sky and ocean. The picture captured a quiet moment between the two as they enjoyed their time away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Another photograph showed Hrithik and Saba posing for a selfie inside what appears to be an aircraft. The two were seen wearing aviation-style headsets and winter outfits. Hrithik also included a few more selfies and vacation photographs, offering a glimpse into their celebration.

Hrithik and Saba first sparked dating rumours in 2022 after being spotted together on several occasions. Their relationship became more visible when they arrived hand-in-hand at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration. Since then, the two have frequently been seen supporting each other at public events and sharing glimpses of their time together.

Before his relationship with Saba, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. The two tied the knot in 2000 and separated in 2014. They continue to co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan.

Hrithik was born on January 10, 1974, while Saba was born on November 1, 1985. The couple has a 12-year age difference.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's War 2, alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. He reprised his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the sequel to the 2019 action film War. He also made a cameo appearance in Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol and Sharvari.

Saba, meanwhile, was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar.

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