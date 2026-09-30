The trailer of Rajkummar Rao's much-awaited Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story is out, and while Rao impresses as special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, it is the final reveal that has everyone talking. The actor unrecognisable as Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, is none other than Lalit Prabhakar. The trailer was launched on September 29 at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), one of the sites targeted during the 2008 attacks. Since then, fans have been curious to know more about the actor behind the striking transformation.

Who is Lalit Prabhakar? Meet the National Award-winning actor playing Ajmal Kasab in Prahaar

Lalit Prabhakar As Ajmal Kasab In Prahaar

Lalit bagged the role of Kasab after auditioning for it. For the part, the actor went far beyond a physical makeover, studying Kasab's psychology, language and body language to bring the real-life figure to the screen. The role marks one of the most daring choices of his career, and a striking departure from the characters audiences have come to associate him with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Prabhakar (@lalit.prabhakar)

Who Is Lalit Prabhakar?

Lalit Prabhakar is one of Marathi cinema's most accomplished actors. Born in Kalyan, Maharashtra, he began his journey in experimental theatre and was among around thirty artists in India selected for the Ministry of Culture's Young Artiste Scholarship. He rose to fame with the Zee Marathi show Julun Yeti Reshimgathi, which won him the Best Actor award at the Zee Marathi Awards. He made his film debut with Paresh Mokashi's Chi Va Chi Sau Ka (2017), which earned him the Maharashtra State Film Award for Best Debut Actor.

Critically acclaimed across platforms:

Lalit's biggest milestone came with Sameer Vidwans' Anandi Gopal (2019), in which he played Gopalrao Joshi, the progressive husband of Anandibai Joshi, one of India's first women physicians. The film won two National Awards, and Lalit's performance earned him the Filmfare Marathi Best Actor (Critics) award, Best Actor at the Pune International Film Festival and Best Actor at the Zee Chitra Gaurav Puraskar. The accolades have only continued. In 2026, he received a Jury Special Mention at the Pune International Film Festival for Toh Ti Ani Fuji, an India-Japan romance that also drew international attention.

Lalit Prabhakar's Versatility Across Genres:

Over the years, Lalit has built a reputation for never repeating himself. He has played a charming romantic in Hampi, taken on a double role in the horror-comedy Zombivli, and won praise for slice-of-life dramas like Medium Spicy and Sunny. He has also backed films that reflect contemporary lives and relationships. Super Duperr (2026), a family comedy-drama about two households forced to share one home, was loved by critics and audiences alike. Aarpar (2025), an intense love story, fetched him a Filmfare Marathi Best Actor nomination and the Zee Chitra Gaurav award for Best Jodi with Hruta Durgule. On OTT, he has featured in popular series such as Shantit Kranti, Pet Puraan and The Raikar Case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hruta Durgule (@hruta12)

Lalit is effortlessly taking up challenging roles, especially real-life characters. After Gopalrao Joshi in Anandi Gopal and Ajmal Kasab in Prahaar, he will next be seen as Dalit Panther co-founder and Padma Shri poet Namdeo Dhasal in the biopic Dhasal. The film features music by Ilaiyaraaja, and his first look as Dhasal, crafted by veteran make-up artist Shrikant Desai, has already created a buzz.

Having created his mark with impressive work in the Marathi industry, Lalit is now broadening his horizons by stepping into Hindi cinema with not only Prahaar but also as Dhasal, which will be released in Marathi as well as Hindi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Prabhakar (@lalit.prabhakar)

Directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story stars Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Ashish Vidyarthi, along with Lalit Prabhakar. The film is set to hit theatres on October 16, 2026.

Also Read: Prahaar trailer launch: Devendra Fadnavis hails Rajkummar Rao as an “ACCOMPLISHED actor”; urges every Indian to watch Prahaar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.