The actor enjoyed his special day with his real-life wife Alia Bhatt as well as the core team of Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others, ahead of its release.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War has added a special celebration to its journey ahead of its theatrical release. Ranbir Kapoor, who plays one of the lead roles in the highly anticipated film, celebrated his birthday with the cast and crew, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The team came together for a dinner to mark the actor’s special day.

Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others celebrate the birthday of Ranbir Kapoor with grand dinner

The celebration comes at a time when the excitement around Love & War has been building steadily with the makers dropping glimpses that have since sparked curiosity about the world of the film and the key roles that the three leads will portray. Sharing pictures from the birthday dinner on social media, the makers wished Ranbir Kapoor with a playful reference to the film’s title. “Today, there’s only Love, no War! Happy birthday Ranbir!” the caption read. The post also reiterated the film’s release date, with the makers writing, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027.”

The birthday celebration also brought together the principal cast and the team behind the film. Ranbir Kapoor shares the screen with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, marking a notable collaboration between the filmmaker and the three actors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)



For Ranbir, the celebrations arrive shortly after the first-look posters from Love & War were unveiled. The posters have introduced the visual world of the film and given audiences an early look at the characters ahead of the film’s theatrical release. With the three leads coming together for Bhansali’s next, the project has remained a closely followed film since its announcement.

Love & War is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt REACTS to Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Love & War: “Hey Handsome”

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