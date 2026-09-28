On September 2, Tata Trusts launched Vajood Rahe Maujood, a film aimed at raising awareness about dementia. It features Geeta Agrawal Sharma, known for Laapataa Ladies (2024) and 12th Fail (2023), as a mother displaying the early signs of dementia, while Priyanshu Painyuli plays her son and primary caregiver. The seven-minute film is touching and, more importantly, conveys its message in an innovative and impactful manner. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Geeta Agrawal Sharma and Vajood Rahe Maujood’s Creative Chief, Writer and Director, Keigan Pinto, also a veteran advertising and creative professional, spoke about the film, its important message and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Geeta Agrawal Sharma talks about playing a dementia patient in Vajood Rahe Maujood; director Keigan Pinto says, “Geeta ji is the Amitabh Bachchan of female actor today!”

How has been the response to Vajood Rahe Maujood?

Geeta Agrawal Sharma: It’s been very positive. The film tackles a sensitive subject. The interesting thing about short films like these, which last just five to six minutes, is that one can watch them instantly. Many people even watch them on repeat. Hence, they reach a lot of people very quickly. With feature films, many feel, ‘Time nikal ke dekhenge.’ We don’t have that disadvantage here. Moreover, the subject of a short film also manages to reach people faster. The subject was great and it was written beautifully. I’m glad it’s getting its due!

The idea is fascinating – a son reciting a poem to her mother about her condition. How did you lock the concept?

Keigan Pinto: Loss of identity, or vajood, is a scientific reality in dementia. For campaigns like these, the ideas usually come through a strategy team. I am, of course, on the creative side; hum log science ko art mein badalte hain. The scientific insights tell us what we need to write and create. One of the key insights we received was that dementia is vajood aur pehchaan ka mudda hain. We have all heard about Alzheimer’s and how it involves a particular kind of memory loss. Dementia can affect your abilities and your sense of identity as well. You are unable to hold on to your own self-image. So, I was asked to explore this idea of identity.

As for the characters in the film, show me one mummy in the world who is not stubborn! Duniya ki saari mummyiyan adiyal hain (laughs). I was also inspired by my own mother. By God’s grace, her vajood is intact. In the film, the son chooses his mother’s birthday to recite the poem to her. What he is saying is actually quite serious and terrifying. He knows that her symptoms have begun; he is scared for her, but at the same time, he loves her dearly.

We also deliberately chose to make the caregiver a man. Usually, when we think of a caregiver at home, we imagine the beti or the bahu. Men often find it more difficult to express their emotions, and that was something we wanted to explore. Even in our film, he is struggling emotionally. He is shedding tears, but he continues reciting the poem. That dichotomy helped us create a stronger impact.

There’s a lovely as well as a heartbreaking scene in the film, where your character forgets the word ‘mic’ while narrating a story. Your performance is spot-on, as always. How did you prep for the part?

Geeta Agrawal Sharma: I am seeing it around me. Kuch logon ko main khote hue dekh rahi hoon. Also, I myself forget things (laughs). I have crossed 50 and I misplace a lot of stuff. At times, I also forget certain words or names. As a result, it becomes embarrassing for me. You meet somebody and you can’t tell that person that you don’t remember who he or she is. So, you have to greet them warmly! This is one of the reasons why I hesitate to go to parties, kyunki mujhe log yaad nahin hain. Hence, I prefer to avoid them. If I have no option but to attend, I usually take someone along with me taaki woh mujhe bata de ki, ‘Yeh hai kaun?’ (laughs). So, I do experience these things myself, even though I don’t have dementia.

But for those who have the condition, it’s embarrassing and even heartbreaking for them. It stops you. You want to be around people, but you can’t because one of your abilities is gradually failing. Failing to remember words is one thing. Slowly, you deteriorate even more.

Tata Trusts is the oldest formal philanthropic organisation in India. They are also among the very best when it comes to creating awareness around philanthropic causes. They undertake a wide range of projects and initiatives, whether in health or in other areas of philanthropy, and their approach is extremely scientific.

What you eventually see is a commercial piece of art, but it begins with research, conversations with people and a deep understanding of the subject. Moreover, when it comes to the Tata brand, the sheer quality, integrity and commitment to serving India are unparalleled. It is probably one of the very few brands whose contribution to the country is unquestionable. We all have so much love and respect in our hearts for the spirit of Ratan Tata ji.

This is my third project with Tata and it’s been a complete pleasure associating with them.

Geeta ji, you’ve been a part of so many memorable and successful projects in the last few years like 12th Fail, Laapataa Ladies, OMG 2 (2023), Fighter (2024), Saiyara (2025), Ohh My Dog (2026), Satluj (2026), etc. Has life changed ever since? Do people now recognize you on the streets?

Geeta Agrawal Sharma: Yes, it keeps happening. However, people tend to take your name and remember your name when you have a strong PR at play. Otherwise, what happens is that people do recognize me and my films, but they don’t know my name. Nevertheless, it’s good that dheere dheere thodi bahut pehchaan ban toh rahi hain.

Keigan Pinto: I’d like to add that Geeta ji doesn’t need a PR. When I decided to cast her and when I showed the film to people, let me tell you that everyone recognizes you. I didn’t know how much content my mother consumes but she knew her. Though Geeta ji is in the world of mass media, I truly believe that quality doesn’t need a PR. Even if she has a few hundred people on Instagram, it doesn’t matter. Everybody knows Geeta ji. I humbly rank her as the number one female actor. She is the Bachchan saab of female actor today!

What next from here on with regards to Vajood Rahe Maujood?

Keigan Pinto: From the video perspective, there are still a few assets that haven’t come out yet. We also have some static communication planned, including posters. These will inform people about how dementia can be prevented and what they can do if they notice signs of the condition in a family member. As for the film, we hope it continues to grow and reach as many homes as possible. If it manages to bring about even some change, that is all we expect from it.

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