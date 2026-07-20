A power shift, an emotional choice, and unexpected reactions from contestants turned the latest episode into one of the season’s most dramatic eliminations.

The latest episode of Lock Upp witnessed a major shake-up as contestant Yogesh was eliminated following a dramatic chain of events that unfolded during the nomination task. The episode, packed with unexpected twists and emotional confrontations, saw alliances being tested as one crucial decision altered the course of the game.

Lock Upp: Yogesh gets eliminated after intense nomination twist; Dheeraj Dhoopar final decision leaves house divided

The drama began with a task between Shreya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, with the former emerging victorious. As a result, Shreya secured the key that gave her the power to influence the elimination process. She chose to stab Pam's statue, a move that left Dheeraj Dhoopar with the final responsibility of deciding which contestant would be eliminated from the show.

The decision ultimately came down to Sufi and Yogesh. Dheeraj chose to save Sufi, resulting in Yogesh's exit from the competition. While the actor did not publicly explain the reason behind his decision during the episode, it appeared to stem from the fact that Sufi was his dependent in the game, making the choice a strategic one within the established rules.

Yogesh's elimination came as a surprise to both contestants and viewers, particularly because Sufi had repeatedly expressed his desire to leave the show in previous episodes. The unexpected outcome added another layer of unpredictability to the competition and quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the episode.

The decision also sparked mixed reactions inside the Lock Upp house. Akanksha openly questioned Dheeraj's choice and accused him of being unfair during an emotional exchange. Responding to the criticism, Dheeraj maintained that he had his own reasons for making the decision and acknowledged that Akanksha was entitled to her opinion.

Following the elimination, the atmosphere inside the house turned emotional as contestants bid farewell to Yogesh. Meanwhile, Sufi assured his fellow housemates that he intended to justify the trust placed in him and would continue to play the game with greater responsibility.

The latest episode once again highlighted how quickly equations can change inside Lock Upp, where strategy often outweighs emotions. With Yogesh's shocking eviction reshaping the dynamics of the house, the remaining contestants now face a game that has become even more unpredictable as the competition inches closer to its finale.

Also Read: Kubbra Sait applauds Madhuri after watching Lock Upp episode: “She made me cry”

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