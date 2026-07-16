Kubbra Sait recently shared her emotional response after watching a recent episode of Lock Upp, and her heartfelt review has been receiving appreciation from fans on social media. The actress admitted that contestant Madhuri's journey deeply moved her, saying, “She made me cry.” Kubbra also revealed that reality shows remind her of her own experience of participating in one, making her connection with the contestants even more personal.

Kubbra Sait applauds Madhuri after watching Lock Upp episode: “She made me cry”

Speaking about Madhuri, Kubbra praised her composure, strength, and honesty throughout the episode. She particularly highlighted the contestant's memorable "No grudges" moment, saying it left a lasting impression on her. Kubbra admired the way Madhurima stood firm while clarifying that she had never spoken negatively about the other contestants. Describing her as a "formidable woman," the actress applauded Madhuri's resilience, emotional intelligence, and the grace with which she handled difficult situations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kubbra Sait (@kubbrasait)

Kubbra also expressed her excitement over Akansha's return to the competition. She described Akansha as someone with "a cool kind of sass" and compared her personality to a phrase often used by her mother—"an iron hand in a velvet glove." She further shared that Akansha's heartfelt apology for pouring water on another contestant's bed also brought her to tears, proving that even simple acts of accountability can have a powerful emotional impact.

Reflecting on the broader conversations sparked by the show, Kubbra appreciated contestant Sufi's perspective that although Gen Z is increasingly aware of mental health, many are still learning how to identify and process their emotions. She said she has been thoroughly enjoying Lock Upp and also gave a shout-out to The Alliance India. Wrapping up her thoughts, Kubbra encouraged viewers to discuss reality television with empathy and maturity, believing such conversations make the viewing experience more meaningful.

Also Read : Kubbra Sait makes stand-up comedy debut; says, “Thank you for making the room feel electric”

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