Archana Puran Singh reveals she received no film offers for 10 years after Bol Bachchan; says, “I didn’t get a single offer for those ten years”

Archana Puran Singh, one of television's most familiar faces, has made a candid revelation about her journey in the film industry, admitting that despite receiving widespread appreciation for several performances, meaningful acting opportunities have remained scarce. While she has enjoyed immense popularity through shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedy Circus, and The Great Indian Kapil Show, the actor said her success on television did not translate into consistent film offers.

Archana Puran Singh reveals she received no film offers for 10 years after Bol Bachchan; says, “I didn’t get a single offer for those ten years”

Speaking to News18, Archana reflected on the period following the release of Rohit Shetty's Bol Bachchan (2012), in which she appeared alongside Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin, and Prachi Desai. The film earned her praise, and many within the industry believed it would mark a turning point in her film career. However, according to Archana, reality turned out to be very different.

“After Bol Bachchan had released, I got calls from trade analysts, who told me that I would be flooded with offers. I told them that I would call them the moment I get the first offer. Ten years passed by, and I didn’t have a reason to call them. I didn’t get a single offer for those ten years. Our industry is very peculiar,” she said.

The actor added that the situation has not changed significantly even after her performances in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (2024), starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, and Toaster (2026), featuring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. Despite the positive response to these projects and the popularity of her YouTube vlogs, Archana said acting opportunities continue to be limited.

“I do get brand endorsement offers but acting offers are still not coming my way. It’s not like I’ve been flooded with offers even after Toaster. Great roles aren’t coming in yet. I would want to reiterate that line for all the filmmakers out there. I want to act, but our industry is very different, and it’s okay, I guess,” she shared.

Reflecting on the possible reasons behind the lack of offers, Archana suggested that many filmmakers may have assumed she was unavailable because of her long-standing television commitments. She also acknowledged that there were occasions when she had to decline film projects due to scheduling conflicts.

“There could be so many reasons. A lot of filmmakers thought that I was busy doing comedy shows and so, I wouldn’t be able to give them my dates. When I was doing the show on TV, I couldn’t even do the few films that would be offered to me. I couldn’t have done a 15-day schedule in Scotland,” she explained.

Over the years, Archana has been part of several notable films, including Jalwa, Agneepath, Saudagar, Shola Aur Shabnam, Raja Hindustani, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Masti, Krrish, Love Story 2050, De Dana Dan, Housefull 4, and Nadaaniyan.

Looking ahead, Archana is preparing for the release of the Amazon Prime Video series Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, directed by Himank Gaur. The show also stars Kay Kay Menon, Naveen Kasturia, Deven Bhojani, and Abhimanyu Singh, and is scheduled to premiere on July 24.

Also Read: Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya: Archana Puran Singh recalls teachers wanted her to join the IAS or IFS; says, “They were genuinely disappointed”

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