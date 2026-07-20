Television actress Rupali Ganguly has expressed her happiness after her brother, choreographer Vijay Ganguly, won the Best Choreography award at the 72nd National Film Awards for ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from Stree 2. The actress took to Instagram to congratulate him with a heartfelt note, reflecting on his journey and the hard work that led to the prestigious recognition.

Rupali Ganguly pens heartfelt note after brother Vijay Ganguly wins National Award for Stree 2 song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’: “I still can’t process it”

The 72nd National Film Awards, announced on Saturday, honoured films certified between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024. Vijay Ganguly received the Best Choreography honour for the chartbuster ‘Aaj Ki Raat.’

Rupali Ganguly celebrates Vijay Ganguly's National Award win

Sharing her emotions, Rupali wrote: "From being a National award winning directors daughter to being a National award winning choreographer's sister... I am the proudest ❤️ Aaj ki Raat is outstanding choreography and getting national recognition for this is so well deserved ❤️ Mummy kept saying you will win the National award for Aaj ki Raat and she absolutely manifested it."

She added that she was still processing the achievement and recalled witnessing her brother's struggles over the years: "Baap re!!! It's huge re!! … I still can't process it … but I have seen how you have struggled, how many times you have gone without, the setbacks and disappointments u have faced .. but ur smile has always been intact … I know u r the simplest nicest kindest and the most humble and grateful soul and you so so so deserve this ❤️."

Remembering their late father, filmmaker Anil Ganguly, Rupali shared the values he instilled in Vijay: "Pappa always said Head firmly on your shoulders, Be honest and Humble, Value ur work, Put in ur best se bhi better effort and Validate the opportunity God has given you! You have done all this always 🥹 Thank u for being Pappas best son and making us Ganguly's proud."

The actress also thanked the team behind Stree 2 for believing in Vijay's talent: "Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films, Amar Kaushik thank u for believing in him! A massive win for a massive film 🙏🏻 Thank u Tamannaah, the star who made this song what it is. Rajkummar Rao, u have always supported and cheered for Vijay."

She concluded her note by expressing her love for her younger brother and wishing him many more milestones in his career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupali Ganguly (@rupaliganguly)

Vijay Ganguly's choreography for ‘Aaj Ki Raat,’ featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, became one of the biggest highlights of Stree 2.

Also Read: From ‘Taras’ to ‘Champagne’, choreographer Vijay Ganguly applauds Sharvari’s growth: “She performed the choreography like butter”

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