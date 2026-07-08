The latest episode saw shifting alliances, a high-stakes safety challenge, and Shivangi standing by her co-actor despite differing opinions inside the house.

Lock Upp: Shivangi Joshi backs Dheeraj Dhoopar during chargesheet task amid Shilpa Shinde’s dramatic entry, says, “He is being what he is”

The latest episode of Lock Upp witnessed changing equations, strategic decisions, and fresh drama as Shilpa Shinde made a surprise entry into the house. Her arrival altered the dynamics among the contestants, with conversations taking a different turn after her return.

Lock Upp: Shivangi Joshi backs Dheeraj Dhoopar during chargesheet task amid Shilpa Shinde’s dramatic entry, says, “He is being what he is”

Before Shilpa entered the house, several inmates were seen discussing the controversy surrounding her alleged false accusation against a producer. However, once she arrived, the tone of those conversations appeared to change, with many contestants choosing to interact with her differently, highlighting the constantly evolving alliances inside the reality show.

The episode also featured the chargesheet task, which raised the stakes for all the contestants. Only six inmates could secure their safety, forcing participants to bid from their own ‘kharcha paani’ in an effort to avoid landing in the risk zone. The task required contestants to balance strategy with personal relationships, resulting in several difficult choices.

Amid the intense competition, Shivangi chose to support fellow contestant and actor Dheeraj. While some members of the girls' group reportedly preferred backing other contestants, Shivangi used her opportunity to help Dheeraj move back into the safe zone.

Explaining her decision, Shivangi said she would continue to support him even if it meant putting another contestant, Varun, at risk. Sharing her perspective, she said, “Dheeraj has a good impact on the show, and I have nothing against Varun who is very sweet but so is Dheeraj and he is being what he is.”

Her remarks sparked discussion among fellow contestants, with differing opinions emerging over whether the move was driven by loyalty, personal rapport, or gameplay. As alliances continue to shift inside the Lock Upp house, such decisions are expected to play an important role in shaping the competition in the coming episodes.

The latest developments have once again underlined how quickly equations can change in the reality show, especially with unexpected twists and new challenges influencing contestants' strategies. With Shilpa Shinde's entry adding another layer to the ongoing dynamics and the chargesheet task testing loyalties, viewers can expect more confrontations and strategic gameplay as the season progresses.

Whether Shivangi and Dheeraj's alliance continues to remain strong or changes with the course of the game remains to be seen in the upcoming episodes of Lock Upp.

Also Read: Ashneer Grover REACTS after X user asks him to donate Rs 900 crore following wife Madhuri Jain Grover’s remarks in Lock Upp: “Biwi ne gyaan de diya hai already”

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