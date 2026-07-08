The actress gives fans a glimpse of her stylish appearance, fashion week experience, and heartfelt celebration of a milestone collaboration with the luxury fashion house.

Ananya Panday has given fans a closer look at her recent visit to Paris, where she attended the Chanel Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture show after becoming the luxury fashion house's first brand ambassador from India. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of photographs from the event, offering glimpses of her look, the fashion presentation, and moments from her time in the French capital.

Ananya Panday shares dreamy Paris moments after attending Chanel fashion show its brand ambassador

For the occasion, Ananya opted for a head-to-toe Chanel ensemble featuring coordinated denim separates. Her look included a structured denim jacket with front pockets layered over a white top, paired with a denim pencil skirt. She completed the outfit with minimal accessories, including small earrings and finger rings, while black-and-white Chanel pumps, a matching soft clutch, and sunglasses rounded off her appearance.

The carousel of images also featured behind-the-scenes moments from her photoshoot, a video from the fashion show, and photograph of the actress signing autographs for fans. Sharing the post, Ananya reflected on the significance of the occasion with a heartfelt caption. “Fairy tales do come true especially @chanelofficial ones @matthieu_blazy”.

The post quickly drew attention from fans and members of the film industry, with many congratulating the actress on reaching another milestone in her career. Ananya's association with Chanel marks a significant moment, as she became the first Indian brand ambassador for the iconic French luxury label.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)



Over the years, Ananya has frequently represented international luxury brands and has been a regular presence at global fashion events. Her latest appearance in Paris further strengthens her growing association with the international fashion industry.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Chand Mera Dil. The actress is now preparing for the second season of Call Me Bae, in which she reprises the lead role of Bella "Bae" Chowdhary. The series, which streams on Amazon Prime Video, received a positive response for its first season, and the upcoming instalment is expected to continue the character's journey.

Apart from her acting commitments, Ananya continues to balance her film career with high-profile fashion collaborations, making frequent appearances at international events. Her latest Paris outing and Chanel showcase have added another chapter to that journey, with the actress sharing the experience directly with her followers through social media.

Also Read: Ananya Panday gives a glimpse of her dreamy Greece vacation, reflects on five beautiful days; watch

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