Speaking at the film’s Comic-Con San Diego panel, the actor revealed that the much-awaited Lord Rama-Ravana face-off is yet to be filmed while lauding his co-star’s powerful portra

The excitement surrounding Ramayana reached a global stage as the film's team made a grand appearance at Comic-Con San Diego in the USA. Director Nitesh Tiwari, along with lead stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, attended a special panel where they shared insights into the ambitious mythological saga, offering international audiences a glimpse into one of Indian cinema's most anticipated projects.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals he has not shot any scenes with Yash yet; says, “We haven’t shot together”

During the conversation, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about portraying Lord Rama and spoke about sharing screen space with Yash, who essays the role of King Ravana. Interestingly, the actor revealed that the two are yet to film their biggest scenes together. “Lord Rama and Ravana will be appearing together at the end of the film, with maybe a meeting in the middle. But we haven't shot that. So, we haven't had the opportunity to work together. But I have known Yash for some time now and I have been a big fan of his work. I truly believe that we needed somebody with his aura, his stardom, his outlook to play this role," he said.

Although the highly anticipated face-off between Lord Rama and Ravana is yet to be filmed, Ranbir had nothing but admiration for Yash's interpretation of the iconic antagonist. Praising the actor's performance, he added, “He has played it with so much swag, aura, and honesty that he has really made Ravana come alive. Over the years, we have a very stereotypical depiction of Ravana, but not this one." Ranbir's comments have further heightened anticipation for the epic confrontation between the two legendary characters, which is expected to serve as one of the defining moments of the franchise.

Ramayana also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, who plays Goddess Sita. The ensemble cast further includes Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Yash as Ravana, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Ravie Dubey as Laxman, Adinath Kothare as Bharat and Arun Govil as King Dashrath.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic saga. While the first installment is slated for a Diwali release this year, the second part, featuring the climactic battle between Lord Rama and Ravana, is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2027.

With Ranbir Kapoor confirming that the iconic showdown is yet to be filmed and praising Yash's commanding screen presence, the anticipation surrounding Ramayana continues to soar as the magnum opus gears up for its theatrical debut.

Also Read: “Contrast between Rama and Ravana is what makes Ramayana timeless,” says Yash

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