Riding high on the success of Chhaava, director Laxman Utekar is already looking ahead to his next project after Eetha, and the name being talked about is Hrithik Roshan. According to Variety India, Utekar has approached the War 2 star for a role in his upcoming film.

Laxman Utekar approaches Hrithik Roshan for his next after Eetha: Report

Utekar eyes new collaboration after Eetha

The filmmaker reportedly wants to begin the project once he wraps up his biographical drama Eetha, which stars Shraddha Kapoor and is set for release on August 28. Utekar has largely been known for small town stories such as Luka Chuppi, Mimi and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, as well as historical dramas. Making a collaboration with Roshan will be a departure from his usual template.

Eetha is based on the life of Marathi Lavani and Tamasha performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, and also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Randeep Hooda in key roles. The musical, composed by Ajay-Atul, is scheduled to release on August 28.

Roshan yet to respond amid Krrish 4 prep

Roshan, however, is yet to respond to the offer, as he remains occupied with the pre-production of his directorial debut, Krrish 4, jointly produced by Yash Raj Films and Rakesh Roshan’s Filmkraft Productions.

The actor will next be seen in a cameo in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, having shot his portions on June 22 and June 23 in Chennai. The appearance marks his on screen reunion with the veteran star 40 years after Bhagwaan Dada. The film also features cameos from Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi and Mithun Chakraborty.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 stars SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan and Yogi Babu in supporting roles, and is set to release on October 15.

Whether Roshan eventually signs on for Utekar’s next remains to be seen, but with both stars currently occupied with their respective projects, any official confirmation is likely to come only once their existing commitments wrap up.

Also Read: Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s daughter clarifies family’s stand on Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha after title row: “We have no objection”

More Pages: Eetha Box Office Collection

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