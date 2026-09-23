Kunal Kemmu, who wrote, directed and starred in the recently released Vibe, sat down with his co-star Sparsh Shrivastava for the IMDb exclusive segment ‘Ask Each Other Anything,’ where the two asked each other rapid-fire questions, sharing candid stories from the sets and beyond.

Kunal Kemmu says fans in Pattaya once mistook him for Tusshar Kapoor: “They got really rowdy about it”

Sparsh opened by describing his first impression of Kemmu on set: "Bhai, the guy is a multi-man. Because bhai can do anything with ease. So, I thought, he's a multi-man. That's the word I had in mind." Kemmu, in turn, revealed what made him cast Sparsh as Bugs: "I really liked your work when I saw Jamtara. I remember reaching out to you. And then later in Laapataa Ladies. And I thought that you were an interesting actor. And I wanted to kind of see you in a flip of the kind of characters that you had played."

Asked to share a fun anecdote from the sets of Vibe, Kemmu instead pointed to the satisfaction of a smooth shoot: "What is fun for me is that I completed this film on time and budget." He then turned it into a light dig at Sparsh over a missed hangout in Bangkok: "This guy didn't even hang out with me after pack-up. We shot in Bangkok, and all I tried to do was come out and have a drink and dinner." Sparsh shot back, "Because Bhai was hanging out with someone else," to which Kemmu admitted, "Yeah, my crew."

The duo also got into fan theories and speculations. Kemmu opened up about the most outrageous rumour he's heard about himself: "There was this one really dark one though. I think it made it to the news that I killed myself or something. Yeah, it was very dark... I think it was on the news or something where they just got the surname wrong and I remember my dad frantically calling me."

He also recalled a compliment that stayed with him following the release of Zakhm: "Jaya Bachchan ji somehow found out my landline number. She called me and she said some very kind words to me about Zakhm and me being an actor... I always remember that."

Sparsh had his own standout moment to share, recalling a compliment from Aamir Khan: "It was Aamir Khan sir when he said that you really lifted the character above the paper. The first time when I heard it, I was like, he's just trying to boost our morale because the film is so close to the release. But he really meant it and that was the one."

On a lighter note, Kemmu shared a funny fan encounter from the sets of Bhaag Johnny in Pattaya: "Some of the crew and us were chilling, and these two guys just walked by and they were like, ‘give me a picture with you’, and I was like, ‘okay, hold on, I'm here’. But they got really rowdy about it. So I was like, ‘yeah, sure man. Let's take a picture.’ And then I said, ‘What did you see? What did you like?’ They were like, “Tusshar Kapoor, you're my favourite actor.” He didn't even know who I was, but I thought it was funny."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Kemmu admits, “I was slightly intimidated by Preity Zinta when I first met her”

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