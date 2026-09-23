Bhuvan Arora is keeping quite active these days. His latest show Waiting Hai recently released on Amazon MX Player and Amazon Prime Video and he has other projects lined up too. Revolving around railways and its ticketing system, Waiting Hai also stars Divyenndu, Kumud Mishra, Harshita Gaur among others.

EXCLUSIVE: Bhuvan Arora promises more chaos in Dupahiya Season 2: “Humara pagalpan thoda badh gaya hai”

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bhuvan said that the response to the show has been “overwhelming”. “We hadn’t anticipated that people will like it till this extent and the relatability factor it will have with the railway ticketing and all of that. I think the timing is good as such a thing is going on currently where people are facing this issue. But more than the people, my family has loved it. They hadn’t seen me in this avatar before,” he said.

Within a week on October 1, Bhuvan will reprise his character of Amavas in the Season 2 of his Amazon Prime Video show Dupahiya. Going by the trailer of the new season, it seems that there will be more chaos this time around.

Agreeing on the same, Bhuvan said, “This time we have gone a little more bonkers. Humara pagalpan thoda badh gaya hai. The masti quotient is high and so are the stakes. We have some new characters as well. We have Nirahua ji also; Dinesh Lal Yadav. The madness has increased, so I hope the fun also increases for people.”

Bhuvan said that his character Amavas will also evolve without changing his basic nature. “A person can’t leave behind his basic nature,” he said. “Amavas has been a dilhara aashiq. So, he will stay that way in Season 2 as well. That is something that is not going to change with Amavas. But the way he will evolve against the current backdrop this time will be something new for the viewers to watch. There is a flip in the personality of the character. If I reveal more, it will spoil the fun.”

Directed by Sonam Nair, Dupahiya also stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Yashpal Sharma among others.

Bhuvan expressed his happiness at having back-to-back projects in his kitty. “It is very important for any actor to keep busy. And when you are busy with back-to-back projects, there isn’t anything better than this for any actor. I have seen periods where I had to sit idle to reach a point where you are not free anymore,” he said.

Next year, Bhuvan Arora will be seen in the highly anticipated second season of Farzi with Shahid Kapoor.

Also Read: Dupahiya Season 2 Trailer: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava return as Dhadakpur faces new chaos

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.