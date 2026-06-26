Filmmaker-choreographer and popular YouTuber Farah Khan has candidly reflected on her journey into motherhood, revealing that welcoming triplets at the age of 43 was something she had never imagined. Appearing on Shekhar Suman’s chat show Shekhar Tonite, Farah spoke about everything from post-pregnancy struggles and IVF to the unwavering support of her husband, filmmaker Shirish Kunder.

Farah Khan recalls becoming a mother to triplets at 43: “3 ka anticipate nahi kiya tha”

Sharing her experience of dealing with post-pregnancy weight, Farah admitted she often feels envious when she sees actresses bouncing back within weeks of childbirth. She said, “I hate jab main dekhti hu heroines aur celebs aur baby weight, matlab 2 mahine ke andar they are back to their…mere ko toh 4-5 saal lag gaye baby weight nikalne mein. (I hate it when I see actresses and celebrities lose their baby weight and get back to their old bodies within just two months. It took me 4–5 years to lose my baby weight.)”

Farah described her children as the biggest blessing in her life, revealing that their arrival even prompted the family to move into a larger home. “Bacche hone ke baad we bought a bigger house so my children were really a blessing,” she said.

Recalling her IVF journey, Farah revealed that while she had hoped to become a mother, she was completely taken aback when she learned she was expecting triplets. “But was I prepared for three babies? 3 ka anticipate nahi kiya tha lekin maine socha tha 1 toh hoga hi…I was 42 when I was trying IVF, 43 when I delivered toh mera woh daayra bhi paar ho chuka tha.”

The filmmaker also shared a light-hearted anecdote about her husband and their son Czar, revealing that the two are now nearly identical in height. “Woh aur mera beta ab same height ke hai. Jab raat ko main so rahi hoti hoon ya bedroom mein koi aata hai toh I can’t make out ki Czar aaya hai ki Shirish. And if the person comes and hugs me then I know it’s my son. (He and my son are now the same height. When I’m asleep at night or someone walks into the bedroom, I can’t tell whether it’s Czar or Shirish. It’s only when the person comes over and hugs me that I realize it’s my son.)”

Farah also spoke warmly about how her relationship with Shirish has evolved over the years, saying she now values him immensely as a father and the pillar of their household. “When you want something very badly, how much is our need when we want something? When we get it… Uski value alag cheezo mein hoti hai (the value of it becomes nil). I value Shirish in other things now, as a father, as a person who looks after our whole family, woh saari cheeze. I cannot do without him. Main usko wohi bolti hu ki ‘Tu baccho ke saath agar chala gaya toh mera WiFi kaun theek Karega?’ Shirish ke bagair humara ghar nahi chal sakta, he’s a wonderful father. Matlab yeh jo mere bacche itni achi achi universities mein gaye hai. It is solely…so everyone asks ‘Oh my god! Sab ko early decision mil gaya, who was your counsellor.’ I said ‘no their father was their counsellor.’”

Through her heartfelt revelations, Farah painted a picture of a fulfilling family life, acknowledging the challenges of late motherhood while expressing gratitude for the unexpected joy of raising her three children and the steadfast support of her husband.

Also Read : Farah Khan opens up on casting Deepika Padukone for Om Shanti Om; says, “I launched her because of Shah Rukh Khan”

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