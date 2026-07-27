Jai Randhhawa continues to receive appreciation from both audiences and members of the entertainment industry following the release of Ishqnama. As part of the film's promotions, the actor appeared on the grand finale of Indian Idol alongside Shehnaaz Gill and the rest of the team, where rapper Badshah praised his remarkable journey in the industry.

Badshah applauds Jai Randhhawa’s journey on Indian Idol finale: “He has made his place in the industry on his own”

Speaking about Jai's career, Badshah said, "I am so proud of Jai. He started his career as a television presenter, and today he is one of the biggest stars of the Punjabi film industry. Sirf apne dum par naam banaya hai. He has achieved everything through his own hard work."

Badshah also shared how Ishqnama came to be made, revealing that several filmmakers had tried to acquire the rights to Nimma's life story over the years. However, according to him, "A lot of people tried to get the rights of this story, but Nimma ji never gave them to anyone. It was Jai who won his heart, and that's why he trusted him with his life story."

Actor Saurabh Sachdeva also spoke highly of Jai Randhhawa's dedication to the project. He said, "Jai was completely dedicated to this film. His passion and determination to tell this story were unbelievable. Looking at his commitment, I knew I wanted to be a part of this film."

The appreciation comes as Ishqnama continues to perform well in theatres, with several cinemas across Punjab reporting houseful shows. The film has been receiving an enthusiastic response from audiences, who have praised the performances of Jai Randhhawa and Shehnaaz Gill. The actors recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings before surprising fans with visits to cinema halls, where they were greeted with loud cheers.

Inspired by the real-life story of Nimma and Nasima, Ishqnama is adapted from the book Hind Pak Bordernama and is based on one of the most widely discussed love stories from the Indo-Pak border. Despite multiple attempts by filmmakers to secure the rights over the years, Nimma entrusted Jai Randhhawa and the makers of Ishqnama with bringing his story to the big screen.

Directed by Arvvindr S. Khaira and produced by Sourabh Rana and Ravneet Kaur Chahal, the film stars Jai Randhhawa, Shehnaaz Gill and Saurabh Sachdeva in lead roles. Its music has been composed by B Praak, while Jaani has written the lyrics.

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