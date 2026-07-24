Singer and actress Shannon K marked a special milestone in her family by celebrating the 25th wedding anniversary of her parents, legendary singer Kumar Sanu and Saloni Sanu. To commemorate the occasion, she shared a heartfelt post on social media along with a beautiful throwback photograph from their wedding, giving fans a nostalgic glimpse into the couple’s journey together.

Shannon K marks parents Kumar Sanu and Saloni Sanu’s silver jubilee: “25 years down, eternity to go”

Expressing her love and admiration for her parents, Shannon wrote, “Happy Marriage Anniversary Mom and Dad! ❤️ 25 years down, eternity to go… The secret to their happy marriage is: Dad = impulsive, Mom = patience 😂😂.” Her affectionate message reflected both the warmth and humor that define their family bond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shannon K 🧿 (@shannonksinger)

Soon after the post was shared, fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and anniversary wishes for Kumar Sanu and Saloni Sanu. Many admired the candid and lighthearted way Shannon described her parents’ relationship, making the celebration even more endearing.

The anniversary tribute not only celebrated the couple’s silver jubilee but also highlighted the love, understanding, and companionship they have nurtured over the past 25 years. Through her heartfelt words and cherished throwback photo, Shannon offered followers a rare and personal glimpse into her parents’ enduring relationship.

The post resonated with fans, who appreciated the family's close bond and joined in celebrating the milestone. As Kumar Sanu and Saloni Sanu completed 25 years of marriage, Shannon’s touching message served as a reminder of the lasting strength of love, patience, and mutual support that have been central to their journey together.

Also Read : Kunickaa Sadanand slams AI image with Kumar Sanu, says she will report it for defamation

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