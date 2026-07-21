Kubbra Sait on the right to question systems; says,”Fixing the system does not mean hating it”

Actor and author Kubbra Sait shared her thoughts on the right to question systems and institutions in a recent video posted on social media, stating that raising concerns should not be mistaken for opposition.

Kubbra Sait on the right to question systems; says,”Fixing the system does not mean hating it”

In the video, Kubbra used an analogy to explain her perspective. She asked viewers to imagine living in a building where the lift had been dysfunctional for years, and when a resident approached the building secretary requesting that it be repaired, the response they received was, “So you hate this building?”

According to Kubbra, that reaction misses the point entirely. “I live in this building. I love this building. I just want the lift to be fixed,” she said, drawing a parallel to how criticism is often perceived in society.

The actor noted that when people point out problems, the focus frequently shifts from the issue itself to questioning the intentions of the person raising it. “The moment someone says something isn’t working, you stop listening to the problem. We start judging the person,” she said.

Referring to students who have taken to the streets to question the examination system, Kubbra said that before deciding whether protesters are right or wrong, it is important to understand why they are protesting. She said those raising their voices often do so because they feel unheard. Kubbra’s comments have resonated with many online. Her message reflects a broader principle that questioning systems and seeking accountability should not be viewed as acts of hostility, but as efforts to improve the institutions people care about.

She said that asking for the lift to be fixed does not mean hating the building, it means wanting it to work better for everyone.

Also Read: Kubbra Sait applauds Madhuri after watching Lock Upp episode: “She made me cry”

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