Krystle D’Souza showcased a series of effortlessly stylish vacation looks during her travels across Portugal and Java, Indonesia.

Krystle D’Souza’s vacation style is the perfect blend of beach glam and resort chic; see pics

Krystle D’Souza is once again making a strong style statement with her vacation wardrobe, showcasing a collection of elegant resort-inspired looks during her travels through Portugal and Java, Indonesia. From the stunning coastline of Praia da Marinha and the vibrant Vilamoura Marina to the charming streets of Lisbon, the actress embraced outfits that effortlessly combined sophistication, comfort and contemporary holiday fashion.

Krystle D’Souza’s vacation style is the perfect blend of beach glam and resort chic; see pics

While visiting Praia da Marinha in Portugal, Krystle opted for a refined dark brown sleeveless maxi dress featuring delicate embellished detailing. She completed the understated look with a crochet bucket hat, statement earrings, layered bracelets and comfortable flats, creating a stylish ensemble that perfectly complemented the scenic coastal surroundings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystle Dsouza (@krystledsouza)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystle Dsouza (@krystledsouza)

At Vilamoura Marina, the actress embraced a more vibrant aesthetic in a printed co-ord set consisting of a structured bralette and a matching skirt decorated with blue, white and red floral patterns. She elevated the breezy outfit with oversized sunglasses, eye-catching gold earrings and metallic bangles, making it an ideal choice for a glamorous seaside outing.

For her time in Lisbon, Portugal, Krystle selected a chocolate-brown monochrome co-ord featuring wide-leg trousers paired with a sleeveless longline top. Styled with sleek sunglasses, hoop earrings, chunky bangles and a woven handbag, the outfit perfectly matched the city's timeless charm while maintaining a polished yet relaxed appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystle Dsouza (@krystledsouza)

In another look from Lisbon, she showcased a sophisticated combination of champagne satin wide-leg trousers and a textured white top. A printed silk scarf, cream crossbody bag, statement jewellery and round sunglasses completed the ensemble, striking the perfect balance between effortless comfort and refined elegance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystle Dsouza (@krystledsouza)

Bringing a burst of tropical colour to her wardrobe in Java, Indonesia, Krystle chose a floral crop top paired with a ruched teal maxi skirt and a lightweight printed shrug. Finished with a statement gold necklace and soft glam makeup, the outfit beautifully embodied relaxed resort chic.

Throughout her travels, Krystle D’Souza demonstrated how timeless silhouettes, thoughtfully selected accessories and effortless styling can elevate vacation dressing. Whether exploring Portugal's iconic locations or enjoying the tropical beauty of Java, her travel wardrobe offers plenty of inspiration for those looking to create elegant and stylish holiday looks.

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