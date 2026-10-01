Kriti Sanon has expressed her interest in exploring a female superhero character, adding another genre to the list of roles she would like to take on in the next phase of her acting career. The actress, who has experimented with different characters and genres over the years, said she would also like to explore morally complex roles and action-oriented parts.

Kriti Sanon says, “I also want to play a superwoman”; reveals she wants to explore female superhero roles

Kriti has built a varied filmography, with her performance in Mimi earning her a National Award, while projects such as Do Patti and Tere Ishk Mein have allowed her to explore different shades as a performer. More recently, she has been receiving attention for her portrayal of Ally in Cocktail 2.

Talking about the kind of characters she would like to explore going forward, Kriti expressed an interest in stepping into darker and more complex territory. She said, “I would love to get into the psyche of, like, a really gray character. I feel like it's something that, you know, as an actor, it just gives you an opportunity to play something that you're not. Completely away. So I would love to explore a little more gray.”

The actress also spoke about her interest in the superhero genre and specifically expressed her desire to headline a female superhero story. Kriti said, “I also want to play, like, a superwoman. I feel like—the only superhero that we have in India is Krish. Yeah. And of course, we have Shaktimaan, right. But they're all men. I would love to, you know, there should be, like, a female superhero. You would pull it off. I would love to. I have to do action. Yeah, I'd love to do that. That would be really cool. Putting it out there.”

Kriti’s comments indicate the kind of roles she is keen to explore as she looks beyond conventional romantic and dramatic parts. A female-led superhero project would also give her the opportunity to combine performance with action, something she has expressed an interest in taking up.

For now, the actress continues to build on a filmography that has included comedy, romance, drama and psychological themes. Her interest in grey characters and superhero roles suggests that action and morally layered characters are among the spaces she would like to explore in the future.

Whether a female superhero project eventually becomes part of Kriti Sanon’s filmography remains to be seen, but the actress has clearly put the idea out there.

Also Read: Daughter’s Day 2026: Kriti Sanon calls for safer public spaces for women amid Delhi park rape case outrage; says, “That is the world we owe them”

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