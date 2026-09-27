On Daughter’s Day, acclaimed Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon shared a poignant message on social media, challenging the traditional celebratory narrative and urging society to address the persistent safety concerns women face in public spaces. In a multi-slide post shared on Instagram, Sanon highlighted the constant vigilance required by young women today. She painted a harrowing image of everyday anxieties, asking her audience to imagine scenarios where a daughter calls to say she is being followed by men, walks home alone looking over her shoulder, or faces a dying phone battery before reaching safety.

Daughter’s Day 2026: Kriti Sanon calls for safer public spaces for women amid Delhi park rape case outrage; says, “That is the world we owe them”

"From sharing her live location, to carrying pepper spray, to booking a cab instead of walking, or calling someone just to feel safer — we have forced her to make this her lifestyle," Sanon expressed in her post. The actor emphasized that true celebration will only be possible when women can exist freely in public without fearing for their safety. "The day a daughter can walk home alone at night, sit in a park after dark, wear whatever the hell she wants, take public transport without fear, or simply exist in a public space without calculating the risk of being assaulted... That is the day we should celebrate Daughter’s Day," she stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Sanon 🦋 (@kritisanon)

Concluding her message, Sanon expressed hope for a future where women no longer need to send "I've reached" confirmation messages after traveling, writing, "That is the world our daughters deserve! And that is the world we owe them!"

The post has struck a deep chord across social media platforms, sparking necessary conversations around public infrastructure, security, and systemic responsibility toward women's safety.

Also Read: Daughter’s Day 2026: Alia Bhatt quips daughter Raha “bosses everybody around,” as she talks about women’s empowerment at the Mijwan fundraiser

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