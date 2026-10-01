The recognition was formally presented at the iSAFF Honours Night & Red Carpet, that took place on September 23, 2026, in Vancouver.

Sayani Gupta's remarkable film festival season just got a significant addition. The actor-director was awarded the iSAFF Leadership in Film Award 2026 by the International South Asian Film Festival, Canada. It’s an honour that recognizes her growing footprint both in front of and behind the camera internationally. The award adds to what has already been a milestone year for Sayani Gupta.

Sayani Gupta receives iSAFF Leadership in Film Award Canada 2026; also wins Excellence in Short Filmmaking Honourable Mention for Aasmani

The statement from the festival reads, “We’re thrilled to be in our 16th year of the International South Asian Film Festival of Canada. At iSAFF, we celebrate the most exciting voices from South Asia and the worldwide diaspora, and it is our pleasure to have Sayani Gupta be part of the festival as both a festival jury member and the recipient of this year’s Leadership Award at our 2026 iSAFF Honors Night. Her talent in front of and behind the camera are undeniable and reason enough to receive this award, but it’s also her work as an outspoken advocate for causes stretching far beyond the film and television industry that sets her apart as a leader and role model for future generations of South Asian artists.”

What only added to Sayani’s celebration was her film Aasmani receiving the Excellence in Short Film Making Honourable Mention at iSAFF.

The recognition was formally presented at the iSAFF Honours Night & Red Carpet, that took place on September 23, 2026, in Vancouver.

She also served as a Jury for the for Excellence in Feature Filmmaking category. And Aasmani, Sayani’s short film had its Canada Premiere on the September 26, 2026 as part of the shorts block.

Her next Canada screening is at IFFSA, Toronto where Sayani is the Guest of Honour.

Also Read: Sayani Gupta wins best actress award for Four More Shots Please! Season 4 and best director for Aasmani

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.