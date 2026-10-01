Nikki Tamboli on playing two contrasting leads in Ex vs Wife: “There’s a different energy to vertical stories”

Nikki Tamboli is set to explore a new format with her upcoming vertical series Ex vs Wife, marking her debut in the vertical storytelling space. The actor will share the screen with Vishal Aditya Singh in the project, which also gives her the opportunity to take on two contrasting lead roles.

Nikki Tamboli on playing two contrasting leads in Ex vs Wife: “There’s a different energy to vertical stories”

Having previously worked in television and reality entertainment, Nikki is now stepping into a format known for its shorter episodes, quicker pace and mobile-first storytelling. For the actor, adapting to this style has been an interesting part of the experience. Her role in Ex vs Wife further adds to the challenge, as she plays both a positive and a negative lead in the series.

Talking about her experience of working in the format, Nikki said, “There’s a very different energy to vertical stories because everything moves at a faster pace. I enjoyed adapting to that rhythm, The fact that I got to play two contrasting characters made it a very special project for me.”

The series also marks a new on-screen pairing between Nikki and Vishal Aditya Singh. Their collaboration comes with a storyline that allows Nikki to explore two distinct sides of her character and present a different aspect of her acting.

For Nikki, Ex vs Wife is therefore more than just a shift into a new storytelling format. The project gives her an opportunity to experiment with contrasting emotions and performances within the same series. Moving between two different characters also requires her to approach each role with a distinct perspective.

As vertical series continue to become a part of the digital entertainment landscape, Nikki's debut with Ex vs Wife sees her take on a format that demands a faster approach to storytelling and performance. With Vishal Aditya Singh as her co-star and a double-lead role to portray, the series adds another format to Nikki's acting journey.

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