Kriti Sanon has spoken candidly about a deeply personal decision she made while preparing for her National Award-winning film Mimi. During a recent conversation on the Humans of Bombay podcast with Karishma Mehta, the actress revealed for the first time that she chose to freeze her eggs while undergoing the physical transformation required for the film.

Kriti Sanon reveals she froze her eggs while preparing for Mimi: “The best gift you can give yourself”

Kriti shared that the decision had been on her mind for quite some time after someone advised her to consider fertility preservation. When she was asked to gain weight for Mimi, she realised it was the most practical opportunity to undergo the medical procedure, as its side effects aligned with the physical changes she was already preparing for.

“I am saying this for the first time. I froze my eggs. Very smartly, I did it during that time when I had to gain weight for Mimi. It makes you bloat, and I was anyway gaining weight. I spoke to someone who told me this is the best thing you can do for yourself if you can. It’s the best gift that you can give yourself. It stayed on my mind. Then, when I was told to gain weight, I thought this was the right time to do it," she said.

The actress explained that the egg-freezing process involves hormonal injections, which often lead to temporary bloating and weight fluctuations. Since she was already required to put on weight for her role, she believed it was the ideal time to proceed with the treatment.

Egg freezing, medically known as oocyte cryopreservation, is a procedure in which a woman's eggs are retrieved, frozen and stored for future use. It is increasingly being chosen by women who wish to preserve their fertility and keep open the possibility of having biological children later in life.

Released in 2021, Mimi was directed by Laxman Utekar and featured Kriti Sanon in the role of a young aspiring actor who agrees to become a surrogate mother for an American couple in exchange for money to pursue her dreams. The story takes an emotional turn when the couple refuses to accept the child after learning of a possible medical complication during the pregnancy. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar and Manoj Pahwa and was widely appreciated for its heartfelt narrative and powerful performances. Kriti's portrayal earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress at the 69th National Film Awards, marking a defining moment in her career.

Apart from her professional achievements, Kriti has also been making headlines for her rumoured relationship with UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia. Speculation about the two began in 2024 after they were reportedly seen celebrating Kriti's birthday together in Greece. Since then, they have frequently been spotted at vacations, family functions and private celebrations, including the wedding festivities of Kriti's sister, Nupur Sanon, earlier this year.

Although reports have linked Kriti and Kabir for more than two years, neither has officially addressed the relationship. Most recently, the pair were photographed together during a dinner outing in Mumbai, fuelling fresh buzz and seemingly putting to rest online rumours of a breakup.

Also Read : Kriti Sanon reveals why she chose contrasting roles in Tere Ishk Mein and Cocktail 2: “I don’t think one is better than the other”

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