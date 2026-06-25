Disney’s much-awaited live-action adaptation of Moana is gearing up for its theatrical release on July 10, 2026, in both English and Hindi. Starring Dwayne Johnson as Maui and Catherine Laga’aia as Moana, the film is already creating excitement among fans worldwide. As part of the movie’s global promotional campaign, Johnson recently opened up about reprising one of his most beloved characters.

Dwayne Johnson reveals how Maui changed with him over a decade; says, “I’ve lived a life as a father”

Speaking about returning as Maui after portraying the demigod in the animated films for over a decade, Johnson said the experience of stepping into the role in live-action form has been completely different from anything he has done before. He said, “Yes, this experience of playing Maui live action is unlike anything I have done in my career. But it’s just different when playing a human being, flesh and blood. And you see real culture and our people up there on the screen, showcasing our values. Our values of Polynesian culture and community are not just specific to us; it’s universal. As everyone can relate to the young girl or young boy who wants more out of life.”

Johnson also reflected on how his personal life has evolved since the release of the first Moana. Already a father when the animated film debuted, he believes a decade of parenting and life experiences has helped him connect with Maui in a deeper way. He added, “Ten years ago, I played a different kind of Maui. Today, I’ve lived a life as a father, been through the ups and downs and everything in between. Bringing those experiences to this role has been incredibly rewarding. I don’t know if an opportunity like this will come around again, so it feels very special.”

The actor further shared that Maui holds a special place in his heart because the character reflects both his upbringing in Hawaii and the spirit of his grandfather. These personal ties have made revisiting the role especially meaningful for him.

Directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail, Disney’s live-action Moana is produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho serve as executive producers.

The film features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, alongside an original score by Mancina. Reimagining the Oscar-nominated animated adventure for a new generation, Moana promises breathtaking visuals, memorable music and an epic journey when it arrives in cinemas across India on July 10, 2026.

Also Read : Dwayne Johnson reveals Maui was inspired by his late grandfather at Moana event

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