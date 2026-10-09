Shriya Saran has credited the directors and writers she has worked with for shaping the roles that audiences have appreciated, admitting that luck has played a part in her career. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor spoke about how the people who believed in her and imagined her in particular characters helped shape her journey in films.

EXCLUSIVE: Shriya Saran says, “I suck at making decisions,” credits directors and writers for roles audiences have loved

Shriya, who plays Nandini Salgaonkar, the wife of Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn), in the Hindi Drishyam franchise, acknowledged that making decisions is not her strongest suit. She also expressed gratitude towards the filmmakers who trusted her with their projects and wrote roles with her in mind. “I am not very good at making decisions. I suck at them, so I think it’s all luck,” Shriya said.

The actor went on to acknowledge the writers and directors who offered her opportunities and believed she could bring their characters to life. She said the roles that audiences have liked are a result of the creative teams who envisioned her in them.

“There are some lovely people who have written good parts and trusted me, believed in me, and given me those films. Whatever parts or roles I’ve done that people have liked, I give all the credit to my directors and writers for believing in me, writing those roles for me, and imagining me in them,” she added.

Shriya Saran’s association with the Drishyam franchise

Shriya plays Nandini Salgaonkar in the Hindi Drishyam films, starring alongside Ajay Devgn, who portrays Vijay Salgaonkar, a cable operator and film enthusiast who goes to extraordinary lengths to protect his family. The franchise follows Vijay as he uses his knowledge of films and careful planning to stay ahead of the police.

The third instalment of the Hindi franchise was scheduled for release on October 2, 2026, bringing the story of the Salgaonkar family into its final chapter.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shriya Saran reveals she continued shooting for Drishyam The Conclusion on the day her father was undergoing spine surgery; says, “He could not really walk”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.