A BTS video captures the actor, designer Gaurav Gupta and stylist Sukriti Grover discussing the inspiration, intricate details and contemporary silhouette of the couture creation.

Kriti Sanon has once again made a strong fashion statement, this time stepping into the role of a contemporary bride in the latest designer couture creation of Gaurav Gupta. The actor recently featured in a behind-the-scenes video from the designer's newest bridal collection, where she is seen trying on the intricately crafted Siren Bloom Lehenga while discussing its inspiration and design with Gaurav Gupta and celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover.

Kriti Sanon stuns in Gaurav Gupta’s Siren Bloom Lehenga; 3,000 crystals and 680 hours of craftsmanship redefine the modern bridal look

The candid interaction offers a closer look at the creative process behind the collection while showcasing the craftsmanship that defines the ensemble. As Kriti admired the colour palette of the outfit, she remarked, "It's such a beautiful color."

Explaining the inspiration behind the design, Gaurav Gupta shared, "The solar segment is very bright, very celestial, the sun is a ball of fire." Responding to his vision, Kriti added, "I also feel it has the calm of the moon also in it." The designer further noted, "This makes it bright and sunny," before describing the aesthetic as "It's Indian but it's like whimsical Victorian almost."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gauravguptaofficial)



Joining the conversation, stylist Sukriti Grover praised the designer's signature approach to bridal couture, saying, "I don't think anyone makes a bride look like GG with these modern silhouettes."

The playful exchange continued as Kriti referred to the sculptural detailing of the outfit as "My wings." Gaurav responded, "You are the bird today." The actor then revealed a personal connection to the design, saying, "I have a bird tattoo. So that's the bird flying to the sun." Smiling at the coincidence, Gaurav replied, "That's my collection."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gauravguptaofficial)



While appreciating the finer details of the ensemble, Kriti pointed out, "I like the emerald breaking here." Agreeing with her observation, Gaurav said, "It's quite nice. I think this is perfect." Sukriti concluded, "It's a perfect outfit for a modern bride."

Part of Gaurav Gupta's Solar chapter, the Siren Bloom Lehenga draws inspiration from the life-giving radiance of the sun, exploring themes of light, creation and renewal. The ivory couture ensemble features a sculpted blouse and has been meticulously handcrafted over 680 hours. Embellished with more than 3,000 crystals arranged in a scale-like pattern, the look is elevated through intricate three-dimensional floral appliqué and layers of hand embroidery, creating blooming motifs with a luminous interplay of crystal work.

Known for blending sculptural silhouettes with couture craftsmanship, Gaurav Gupta once again presents a bridal look that balances tradition with contemporary design. Paired with Kriti Sanon's effortless elegance, the Siren Bloom Lehenga offers a fresh interpretation of modern bridal fashion while highlighting the artistry that goes into creating a couture masterpiece.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon birthday special: 10 times the National Award winner left the internet speechless with her fashion choices

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